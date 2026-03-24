ConfluxCapital launches a fully automated AI-powered crypto trading platform, making digital asset investment simpler.

Miami, FL, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rapid development of artificial intelligence is reshaping numerous industries, including digital finance. In the cryptocurrency market, AI-driven trading technology is increasingly being used to analyze massive amounts of data and automate trades. As investors seek more efficient ways to participate in this space, automated trading systems are gaining significant attention. Especially in the 24/7, highly volatile crypto market, automated systems can continuously monitor market conditions and seize opportunities faster than human traders.

Based on this trend, ConfluxCapital has launched a fully automated AI trading platform designed to lower the barrier to entry in the cryptocurrency market. Users require no experience and no cumbersome configuration or connection to multiple exchanges; with just one click, they can seamlessly start trading on PCs and mobile devices.





AI-powered automated trading is rapidly emerging in the cryptocurrency market.

From AI agents to algorithmic trading and quantitative models, data-driven trading strategies have long been standard practice in traditional financial institutions. Now, these technologies are reaching individual investors at an unprecedented pace. This trend is particularly pronounced in the fast-paced world of crypto.

AI trading systems can analyze prices, trading volumes, and historical patterns in real time, process massive amounts of data, and automate trading operations using algorithms. As a result, an increasing number of market participants are using AI trading platforms as a crucial tool for entering the world of digital assets.

ConfluxCapital Launches Fully Automated Cryptocurrency AI Trading Platform

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in the UK, ConfluxCapital focuses on developing automated quantitative trading technology to simplify participation in the cryptocurrency market. Its AI trading platform combines machine learning models, algorithmic trading strategies, and large-scale market data analysis to build a robust automated trading infrastructure.

According to the company, the platform's built-in AI engine monitors market data such as price fluctuations, trading activity, and historical trends in real time, automatically identifying trading opportunities and executing trades. Users can enjoy a fully automated trading experience without needing to master complex trading strategies or algorithm configurations.





Key Features of the ConfluxCapital Platform

ConfluxCapital has launched a fully automated AI trading robot designed for beginners with no experience, balancing user-friendliness with strong profit potential. The platform's key features are as follows:

1. Fully Managed AI Trading

The platform adopts a fully managed model, with the AI ​​system handling all market analysis, strategy execution, and trade scheduling, significantly lowering the barrier to entry for users.

2. Beginner-Friendly Design

ConfluxCapital is committed to simplifying technical complexity, allowing more users to easily get started with automated trading. The platform interface is simple and intuitive, requiring no professional knowledge to use.

3. 24/7 Automated Trading Infrastructure

The AI ​​system continuously monitors the cryptocurrency market 24/7, automatically executing trading strategies to ensure users don't miss any trading opportunities.

4. AI-Driven Strategy Optimization

Leveraging machine learning models and continuous data analysis, the system dynamically adapts to the ever-changing market environment, adjusting trading strategies in real time to cope with market volatility.

AI-driven automated trading with a simple and straightforward process:

Create Account: Register a ConfluxCapital account

Complete Setup: Fill in basic account information

Activate System: Enable AI automated trading function

Authorize Execution: Allow the platform's AI to trade on your behalf

The Future of AI-Powered Trading Platforms and the Digital Asset Market

With the continuous evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, automated trading systems are playing an increasingly important role in the digital asset market. AI-based trading infrastructure, through data analysis and algorithmic models, enables strategy execution and can automatically respond to market fluctuations. Industry experts predict that AI-driven trading platforms will become an increasingly important component of the digital financial ecosystem. These platforms, which provide automated trading systems, are helping to develop easier-to-use tools and lower the barriers to entry for the cryptocurrency market.

About ConfluxCapital

ConfluxCapital is a UK-based AI-driven cryptocurrency trading platform founded in 2023. The company focuses on developing AI and quantitative trading technologies to simplify the automated digital asset trading process. Through its fully managed AI trading infrastructure, ConfluxCapital aims to provide users with convenient access to the cryptocurrency market through AI-driven analytics and automated strategy execution.

More information:

Visit the official website:https://confluxcapital.com

Download the application:https://confluxcapital.com/download/

Email:info@confluxcapital.com

Disclaimer: The information in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It involves risk and may result in financial loss. You are strongly advised to conduct due diligence, including consulting a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrencies and securities.