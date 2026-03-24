Workhorse Group Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DETROIT, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) (“Workhorse”) a North American OEM and provider of all-electric trucks, shuttles and buses, plans to conduct a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 results and business outlook on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Prior to the conference call, Workhorse will issue its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 earnings press release. The press release may also be viewed on Workhorse’s website at ir.workhorse.com.

To listen to the conference call webcast, please go to the Investor Relations section of Workhorse’s website.

To listen via telephone, please call (877)-407-0789 (U.S.) or (201)-689-8562 (international). A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7pm Eastern time on the same day through April 7, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: (844)-512-2921

International replay number: (412)-317-6671

Replay ID: 13759563

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Headquartered in the Detroit area with a commercial-scale manufacturing plant in Indiana, Workhorse (Nasdaq: WKHS) is redefining what a medium-duty truck should be. Workhorse builds software-first, electric trucks, shuttles and buses that are powerful, cost-efficient, reliable, safe and comfortable—all with zero tailpipe emissions.

Our deep experience building electric vehicles at scale drives intentional innovations designed to help customers lower operating costs, improve performance of their fleets, enhance the driver experience, and maximize uptime without compromise. By electrifying their fleets, our customers can make a positive impact on our world while meeting their financial, sustainability and compliance goals. More information is available at www.workhorse.com.

Media Relations Contacts:

Workhorse

John Williams, Communications

+1-206-660-5503, john.williams@workhorse.com

ICR, Inc.

workhorse@ircinc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Investors@workhorse.com