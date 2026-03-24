Innventure to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on March 30, 2026

ORLANDO, Fla., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) (“Innventure”), an industrial growth conglomerate, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results after market close on Monday, March 30, 2026. Management will host a conference call on the day of the release at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results.

The event will be webcasted live via our investor relations website https://ir.innventure.com/ or via this link.

Parties interested in joining via teleconference can register using this link https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf0dd0a6c5eea4021a47778bef8f88c5c

After registering, you will be provided with dial in details and a unique dial-in PIN. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering in advance.

About Innventure

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV), an industrial growth conglomerate, focuses on building companies with billion-dollar valuations by commercializing breakthrough technology solutions. By systematically creating and operating industrial enterprises from the ground up, Innventure participates in early-stage economics and provides industrial operating expertise designed for global scale. Innventure’s approach seeks to uniquely bridge the ”Valley of Death" between corporate innovation and commercialization through its distinctive combination of value-driven multinational partnerships, operational experience, and scaling expertise.

Investor Relations Contact: Kyle Nagarkar, Solebury Strategic Communications

investorrelations@innventure.com

Media Contact: Laurie Steinberg, Solebury Strategic Communications

press@innventure.com