BlackLine Founder Therese Tucker Announces Retirement from Full-Time Executive Role

Retirement comes 25 years after founding BlackLine

Will remain on the Board of BlackLine

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that industry visionary Therese Tucker, the Company’s founder and largest individual shareholder, will retire from full-time executive employment with the company effective June 2, 2026. Ms. Tucker, who owns approximately 8 percent of BlackLine’s total outstanding shares, will remain actively engaged with the Company as a board member and significant shareholder.

“Founding BlackLine and watching it grow into the global platform that it is today has been the privilege of my professional life,” said Ms. Tucker. “I stepped back into a management role alongside Owen at an important inflection point for the Company, and at a time when our industry was evolving rapidly. The board of directors and management team shared a vision of transforming BlackLine from a product-focused vendor into a true platform partner for the Office of the CFO. Since that time, we have launched our Studio360 platform, innovated our product portfolio, especially our industry-leading AI capabilities, and refined our go-to-market strategy, by focusing on the highest value customer opportunities. The success of this strategy is now beginning to be demonstrated in our results, and I believe that it is the right time for me to take a step back from the day-to-day of BlackLine. With Owen at the helm, a deep bench of talent across our leadership team, and an active and engaged board of directors, I have absolute confidence in BlackLine’s future. I remain strongly committed to BlackLine, and I look forward to continuing to serve on the board of directors. I am incredibly optimistic about the opportunities in front of BlackLine.”

“Therese isn’t just the founder of BlackLine; she is the architect of the modern accounting category. Her vision has paved the way for us to deliver the Studio360 platform, which is transforming finance operations for companies worldwide,” said Owen Ryan, CEO of BlackLine. “The leadership team will carry her legacy forward by continuing to drive innovation and deliver on our promise to be the most trusted partner for the Office of the CFO.”

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations. Built on the Studio360 platform, BlackLine unifies data, streamlines processes, and delivers real-time insights through automation and intelligence powered by Verity - a comprehensive suite of embedded, auditable AI capabilities that provides finance and accounting teams with a new digital workforce.

With a proven, collaborative approach and a track record of innovation supported by industry-leading R&D investment and world-class security practices, more than 4,300 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.

For more information, please visit blackline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “would,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the BlackLine’s strategy and opportunities.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based upon BlackLine’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to BlackLine’s ability to attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers; the extent to which customers renew their subscription agreements or increase the number of users; the impact of current and future economic uncertainty and other unfavorable conditions in BlackLine’s industry or the global economy; BlackLine’s ability to manage growth and scale effectively, including entry into new geographies; BlackLine’s ability to provide successful enhancements, new features and modifications to its software solutions; BlackLine’s ability to develop new products and software solutions and the success of any new product and service introductions; BlackLine’s ability to effectively incorporate artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies (AI/ML) into its platform and business and the potential reputational harm or legal liability that may result from the use of AI/ML solutions and features; the success of BlackLine’s strategic relationships with technology vendors and business process outsourcers, channel partners and alliance partners; any breaches of BlackLine’s security measures; a disruption in BlackLine’s hosting network infrastructure; costs and reputational harm that could result from defects in BlackLine’s solution; the loss of any key employees; demand for BlackLine’s software in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America; BlackLine’s ability to compete as the financial close management provider for organizations of all sizes; the timing and success of solutions offered by competitors, including competitors’ ability to incorporate AI/ML into products and offerings more quickly or successfully; changes in the proportion of BlackLine’s customer base that is comprised of enterprise or mid-sized organizations; BlackLine’s ability to expand and effectively manage its sales teams and their performance and productivity; fluctuations in BlackLine’s financial results due to long and increasingly variable sales cycles, failure to protect BlackLine’s intellectual property; BlackLine’s ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such transactions; unpredictable and uncertain macro and regional economic conditions; seasonality; changes in current tax or accounting rules; cyber attacks and the risk that BlackLine’s security measures may not be sufficient to secure its customer or confidential data adequately; acts of terrorism or other vandalism, war or natural disasters; the impact of any determination of deficiencies or weaknesses in BlackLine’s internal controls and processes; and other risks and uncertainties described in the other filings that BlackLine makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in BlackLine’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, BlackLine does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Humphries, CFA

matt.humphries@blackline.com