Infinity Loop Wins 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award in the Generative AI Category

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Loop , the AI-native negotiation intelligence platform built to help enterprises save money on vendor contracts, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards in the Generative AI category. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the award recognizes organizations, products, teams, and individuals that are applying artificial intelligence in ways that drive real, measurable impact.

The 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards honor achievement across a broad range of industries and use cases, spotlighting the companies and leaders moving AI beyond experimentation and into practical, accountable deployment. This year’s program recognized winners across 36 industries and more than 15 countries.

Infinity Loop was recognized for its AI-driven negotiation intelligence platform, which leverages generative AI and market-aware benchmarking to transform the way enterprises manage third-party spend and supplier relationships. Through this work, the company has helped organizations uncover more than $500 million in actionable savings and value opportunities across over $4 billion in analyzed spend, while reducing negotiation cycle times, improving contract quality, and enabling faster, data-driven procurement decisions in highly complex and regulated environments.

“AI has arrived! 2026 is about execution, accountability, and results,” said Russ Fordyce , Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “Infinity Loop stood out because its work in Generative AI reflects where the market is headed: practical AI that solves real problems, earns trust, and delivers measurable value. This recognition highlights a team that is not just participating in the AI shift, but helping define what meaningful progress looks like.”

“We are honored to be recognized in the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards for our work in Generative AI,” said Nithin Mummaneni, CEO and Founder of Infinity Loop. “This award reflects the talent of our team, the trust of our customers, and our commitment to building AI solutions that create real outcomes, not just headlines. We believe the future of AI belongs to organizations that can pair innovation with responsibility, and we are proud to be part of that movement.”

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards celebrate the people and organizations leading the next phase of AI adoption, where innovation is judged not just by novelty, but by impact. Winners are selected based on how effectively they are using AI to improve performance, reduce friction, solve meaningful problems, and move their industries forward.

To learn more about the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, visit:

https://www.bintelligence.com/posts/2026-artificial-intelligence-excellence-awards-honoring-the-organizations-products-teams-and-individuals-defining-what-ai-can-actually-do

About Infinity Loop

Infinity Loop is revolutionizing enterprise negotiations by combining AI-native intelligence with strategic expertise. Founded by experts in procurement, technology, and strategy, Infinity Loop eliminates vendor overspending by automating negotiation analysis, optimizing deal terms, and delivering AI-native due diligence that uncovers hidden savings. The platform serves as an always-on command center, delivering real savings, not just insights. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.infinityloop.ai .

About the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

Since 2013, the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognize organizations, products, teams, and individuals leveraging AI technology to solve real-world problems. The program evaluates advances across 46 major AI application types and 36 industries, celebrating innovations that improve the human experience and advance society as a whole. Judged by a panel of experienced business executives who provide transparent feedback and detailed scoring, the awards honor those dedicated to using AI as a force for good.

About Business Intelligence Group

Business Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates 12 annual programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture, and women's leadership. Business award programs include the BIG Innovation Awards, AI Excellence Awards, Fortress Cyber Security Awards, Excellence in Customer Service Awards, Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing, Sustainability Awards, SAMMY Awards for Sales and Marketing, Best Places to Work Awards, Herizon Awards, We Love Tech Awards, NAA Top Employers Award, and BIG Awards for Business.

Unlike popularity contests, BIG programs use professional judging panels and objective scoring benchmarks to identify organizations, products, and individuals making real, measurable impact. Winners receive a complete promotional toolkit — including blockchain-verified credentials, press release support, social media assets, and featured placement across BIG's global community of more than one million business professionals.

For more information about BIG award programs, nomination deadlines, and judging criteria, visit bintelligence.com .