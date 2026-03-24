Update 1: Air Canada Provides Additional Information on Air Canada Express Flight AC8646

MONTRÉAL, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada is providing the following update on the accident involving an Air Canada Express Mitsubishi CRJ900 upon landing at New York LaGuardia on March 22, 2026 around 11:30 p.m.

Flight AC8646, operated by Air Canada Express carrier Jazz Aviation LP (Jazz), originated from Montréal. Air Canada confirms that the passenger list indicates the airplane was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members.

The Captain and First Officer of the flight died in the accident.

“On behalf of everyone at Air Canada, I want to express my deep sympathies to everybody affected, and my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the two Jazz pilots who tragically lost their lives. We remain focused on the needs of our passengers and the Jazz crew members, along with their families and loved ones. I extend my thanks and gratitude to the Air Canada team members and the first responders on site, as well as employees of other airlines for their assistance, and to the medical teams for their care for our passengers and the crew. This is a difficult time for everyone, including all of us at Air Canada,” said Michael Rousseau, President and CEO of Air Canada.

Of the 76 passengers and crew, 39 were immediately sent to hospitals in the area with varying degrees of injuries, and 35 did not require immediate medical attention at the time and were able to depart for their final destination. Six people remain in hospital.

No further details are available at this time; however, Air Canada and Jazz will continue to issue regular updates as information becomes known.

Air Canada and Jazz Aviation are cooperating with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the National Transportation Safety Board in the United States in the investigation of the cause of this incident.

Family and friends who need information about passengers on Air Canada Express flight AC8646 may telephone Air Canada at 1-800-961-7099.

Contacts: media@aircanada.ca

Internet: aircanada.com/media

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