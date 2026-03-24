Millicom (Tigo) publishes its 2025 Annual Report,

highlighting record financial results and expanded regional footprint

Luxembourg, March 24, 2026 –Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) today published its 2025 Annual Report, including the standalone financial statements of the Company, reflecting a historic year defined by strong performance and strategic milestones.

In 2025, the Company delivered record financial results and significantly expanded its regional footprint. This reflects its long-term commitment to connect customers, support communities, empower employees, and create value for its shareholders.

"Millicom has reached a new level of scale and performance. We delivered record financial results, including $5.8 billion in revenue, $1.3 billion in net profit, and a record $916 million in Equity Free Cash Flow i, while significantly expanding our footprint across Latin America. From the acquisitions in Ecuador and Uruguay to the consolidation of our position in Colombia and our entry into Chile, we are reinforcing our position as a leading regional operator across Latin America, with the scale and capabilities to capture growth opportunities while expanding digital inclusion," said Maxime Lombardini, Chairman of the Board and Marcelo Benitez, CEO of Millicom.

For further details, please click on the following link: https://www.millicom.com/results/ar-2025

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For further information, please contact

Press:

Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications

press@millicom.com Investors:

Luca Pfeifer, VP for Investor Relations

investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ: TIGO) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through its TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, the company provides a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, highspeed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2025, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 15,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways approximately 52 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg with principal executive offices in Doral, Florida.

i Equity free cash flow is a non-IFRS financial measure. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measure and a description of its calculation are available in the 2025 Annual Report and at https://www.millicom.com/results/ar-2025 .





