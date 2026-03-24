New Crypto: Pepeto Announces $8.33M Raised And Ethereum Price Prediction Targets New ATH on Whale Accumulation

Dubai, UAE, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Ethereum based crypto Pepeto announced its latest presale update with total funds reaching $8.33 million and the numbers growing faster than any meme coin presale in recent memory. The pace reflects the seriousness of the team and their commitment to building a movement in crypto, not just a project, where investors feel genuine ownership and carry it as their own.

The new crypto Pepeto is built on Ethereum with a goal to fix the problems still holding the network back, and it makes sense to examine the Ethereum price prediction first to understand where this blockchain is heading, then go deeper into what makes people rush to secure a position in the Pepeto opportunity before the listing closes the window.

New Crypto Pepeto Raises $8.33M While the Ethereum Price Prediction Points to a New ATH

Pepeto reaching $8.33 million is a strong signal of conviction, and while Ethereum still faces challenges from high gas fees to expensive bridging and security risks, the blockchain keeps improving and Pepeto is designed to push it even further.

The Ethereum price prediction makes the case clearer. Standard Chartered holds $7,500 for this cycle, and ETH whale wallets have turned parabolic in their buying, absorbing tokens at a pace that signals deep conviction among the largest holders according to CoinDesk}. ETH trades at $2,150 on March 24 with open interest at its highest since January, and altcoins are outpacing BTC for the first time this year. The Ethereum price prediction confirms the best years for this network are still ahead.

That growth directly benefits the new crypto Pepeto. Among the largest presale positions are wallets tied to Ethereum whales who understand this network better than anyone. But the project also draws meme coin communities whose viral energy carries projects across every channel, the same force that took Shiba Inu and Dogecoin to billions with nothing underneath. When whale conviction meets meme virality inside a project with real exchange infrastructure, early investors could see the multiples people spend entire cycles searching for according to CoinGecko.

New Crypto Pepeto Solves Ethereum Biggest Problems With Exchange Infrastructure Built by Experts

While Ethereum price prediction remains solid, a closer look into the new Ethereum based crypto Pepeto could benefit a portfolio. Pepeto targets the exact problems that frustrate ETH users every day. Gas fees make small trades uneconomical, so Pepeto built zero fee trading that keeps every dollar working. Moving tokens between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana is slow and expensive, so the team built a zero cost bridge that transfers any asset across all three networks instantly. Unverified contracts drain billions yearly, so Pepeto added AI screening that checks every token before it reaches the listing floor. SolidProof verified every contract before the presale opened, and a senior developer who previously built at Binance joined the team alongside the cofounder who took the original Pepe to $11 billion market cap.

The project grows fast because investors who entered months ago keep coming back for larger positions as the listing gets closer. They see progress delivered with every update, they trust the team, and they want bigger holdings because 194% APY staking rewards every position daily while the Binance listing approaches.

"Pepeto staking is one of the smartest ways to earn during an uncertain market. And the infrastructure behind this project is stronger than anything I have seen at the presale stage. Do not be surprised if this new crypto rewrites expectations after launch," said a digital asset analyst tracking the presale.

That returning conviction during a fearful market is what happens when a community genuinely believes they are part of something that will be remembered.

Conclusion

Crypto has always rewarded the people with vision, the ones who recognize infrastructure before the world catches up and act while the entry is still quiet. Ethereum itself proved this. The people who bought ETH in 2015 or in early 2017 under $10 built wealth that changed their lives permanently, and the Ethereum price prediction now pointing toward $7,500 means people buying ETH today at $2,150 could see a solid 3x over time.

But the early window for Ethereum closed years ago. Pepeto's early window is still open, and it will not stay open long because the Binance listing is approaching and every stage fills faster than the last.

Pepeto is not just a project. It is a movement in crypto, and in a few months the conversation will separate into two groups: the people who bought Pepeto now and the ones who knew about it, hesitated, and spent the rest of the cycle wishing they had acted while the presale was still accepting entries. The Pepeto official website is where positions in the biggest story of this cycle are getting secured, still open, but not for long.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Where is the Ethereum price prediction heading in 2026?

Standard Chartered holds $7,500 for the Ethereum price prediction while ETH whale wallets accumulate at parabolic pace and altcoins outperform BTC for the first time this year, with open interest at 13.72 million, the highest since January.

Is Pepeto a good investment on Ethereum?

The new crypto Pepeto has $8.33 million raised, a SolidProof audit, a $7 billion cofounder, a senior Binance developer, and 194% APY staking. The Ethereum price prediction growth directly benefits



