CORT DEADLINE NOTICE: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Investors Encouraged to Contact Kirby McInerney LLP By April 21, 2026

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you suffered a loss on your investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (“Corcept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CORT), contact Lauren Molinaro by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

Investors have until April 21, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff. Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

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What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of October 31, 2024 through December 30, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that the Company represented that the key clinical trials supporting the use of relacorilant as treatment for patients with hypercortisolism were “powerful support” for the New Drug Application (“NDA”) that Corcept submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for this indication. The Company also stated that they had communicated with the FDA about this NDA and were confident in submitting the NDA, foreseeing no impediments to approval. Toward the latter part of the Class Period, Corcept repeatedly told investors that “relacorilant is approaching approval.” In truth, the FDA had repeatedly raised concerns about the adequacy of the clinical evidence supporting the relacorilant NDA and, as a result, there was a known material risk that Corcept’s relacorilant NDA would not be approved.

On December 31, 2025, Corcept revealed that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) regarding the NDA for relacorilant as a treatment for patients with hypercortisolism. The press release issued by the Company stated that the FDA had “concluded it could not arrive at a favorable benefit-risk assessment for relacorilant without Corcept providing additional evidence of effectiveness.” On this news, the price of Corcept shares declined by $35.40 per share, or approximately 50.4%, from $70.20 per share on December 30, 2025 to close at $34.80 on December 31, 2025.

On January 30, 2026, after the end of the Class Period, the FDA published a redacted copy of the CRL. The CRL detailed the FDA’s concerns with the relacorilant NDA, including concerns that the clinical studies that were submitted as part of the NDA were not sufficient evidence of relacorilant’s efficacy for the proposed indication. The CRL also noted that, during pre-submission meetings, the FDA informed Corcept “on several occasions” of its “concerns about the adequacy of the clinical development program,” and had warned the Company “to expect significant review issues,” if it submitted the application. On this news, the price of Corcept shares declined by $4.74 per share, or approximately 10.6%, from $44.61 per share on January 29, 2026 to close at $39.87 on January 30, 2026.

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What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Corcept securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com