Just Björn Expands Its Nordic Nutrition Line with Marine Chitosan

New York, NY, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Björn, a Public Benefit Company rooted in Nordic simplicity and wellness, announces the launch of its newest supplement: Marine Chitosan. This addition marks an exciting evolution of the brand—from its hero Marine Collagen to a thoughtfully curated line of Nordic nutrition essentials designed to support wellness from within and healthy aging.

Just Björn Marine Chitosan Starter Kit with Refillable Canister

Just Björn Marine Chitosan is a natural fiber supplement derived from the shells of wild-caught shrimp from pristine North Atlantic and Arctic waters. This advanced formulation binds to dietary fats in the digestive system, supporting weight management and metabolic balance as part of a healthy routine. Just Björn’s formula features LipoSan Ultra®, a highly purified, clinically studied form of chitosan known for its superior fat-binding capacity and consistency—making it more effective than standard chitosan products on the market.

Marine Chitosan joins the lineup as a natural complement to the brand’s best-selling Marine Collagen. Sustainably sourced and formulated with intention, Marine Chitosan reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency, purity, and performance.

“At Just Björn, we focus on high-quality ingredients that truly work—no fillers, no shortcuts,” said Björn Skúlason, founder, chef and nutritionist. “Our Marine Chitosan with LipoSan Ultra® reflects that commitment. It’s clean, highly effective, and formulated to support wellness in a way that is sustainable and simple.”

Built on Results. Backed by Community

Just Björn first earned loyal customers through its premium Nordic Marine Collagen, which quickly became a daily ritual for those seeking stronger hair, glowing skin, healthier joints, and support for healthy aging. Customers consistently share rave reviews about the visible and tangible difference Just Björn collagen has made in their lives—reporting thicker hair, smoother skin, greater mobility, and digestive comfort. Just Björn products are available on justbjorn.com and on Amazon.

A Public Benefit Company with a Clear Mission

As a Public Benefit Company, Just Björn exists not only to deliver high-quality supplements, but to create positive impact. The brand is rooted in a belief that wellness should be simple, honest, and sustainable. Every product reflects the brand’s values: sustainable sourcing, thoughtful formulation, and respect for both people and planet. “We created Just Björn to bring Nordic simplicity to modern wellness,” said Björn Skúlason. “Marine Chitosan is a natural next step—another way we help our community feel lighter, stronger, and more balanced in their everyday lives.”

For more information about Just Bjorn Nordic Nutrition and its full product line, visit justbjorn.com.

Just Björn Nordic Nutrition Products

About just björn

just björn creates Nordic Nutrition products that help support a happy and healthy lifestyle. The just björn difference? High-quality natural ingredients that are sustainably sourced and are better for you and the planet. just björn—just better.

Press Inquiries

Heather Johnson

heather [at] altny.com

2122390600

https://justbjorn.com

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New York, NY 10001