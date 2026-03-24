Crypto News: Pepeto Nears Launch While Dogecoin Price Prediction Questions Whether Elon Musk Can Push DOGE to $10

Dubai, UAE, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Ethereum based crypto Pepeto team confirmed on the latest crypto news, that project advancement is nearing the launch window, and $8.33 million in presale capital proves that experienced investors recognize presale entries as the origin of the biggest gains every cycle delivers.



Elon Musk dropped his Dogefather AI video to 18 million viewers, Dogecoin is back in headlines with the market questioning whether the Dogecoin price prediction can finally hit $10, and the new crypto Pepeto is now being called the next Dogecoin by communities across every platform.

Here is what the Dogecoin price prediction numbers actually reveal, and why every data on every crypto news leads directly to the new crypto Pepeto as the strongest entry available in 2026.

Crypto News: Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto Advancement and the Dogecoin Price Prediction Data Confirms $10 Is Still Out of Reach

The crypto news around the project about large wallet entries flowing into Pepeto signal deep conviction, and the Dogecoin price prediction explains exactly why this project stands to deliver the gains that Dogecoin handed its 2021 early holders except backed by functioning tools.

CoinCodex places the DOGE ceiling at $0.2104 for 2026 and rules out $10 completely because reaching it would require $1.5 trillion in market cap, a number exceeding BTC itself according to CoinCodex. The highest Dogecoin price prediction for this cycle lands near $0.73 and the 2030 forecast reaches around $3, leaving $10 over a decade out. But Dogecoin price history is the blueprint for what the Ethereum based crypto Pepeto is about to produce because Elon Musk drove Dogecoin from $0.004 past $0.73 in early 2021 using posts alone, a 12,000% explosion that minted billions from a token carrying zero functional products.

Dogecoin dropped 85% because coins with no working tools break down the second attention fades. The market is showing recovery now though, with BTC at $71,043 on March 24, DOGE clearing its bearish trendline above $0.0935, and whale addresses purchasing 470 million tokens between March 18 and 21 according to Analytics Insight. The Dogecoin price prediction maps out the initial surge the new crypto Pepeto will produce after listing because identical community momentum is building right now, but the long term paths split completely because Pepeto was constructed to sustain demand for years beyond the first trading day.

Pepeto Delivers What Dogecoin Never Built While Elon Musk Attention and Whale Activity Keep Growing

The Dogecoin price prediction numbers on today’s crypto news confirm that Pepeto deserves primary focus right now, and the opportunity gets even more clear the moment the team walks through what they actually assembled.

"Pepeto executes zero fee trades across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with instant bridging and AI that blocks bad contracts before they reach the order book. Every transaction flows through the token and creates buy pressure that compounds as the platform grows, so early holders are not buying a meme but owning a share of a trading ecosystem that pays them back from every trade, forever," stated a Pepeto team developer who previously held a senior role at Binance.

That exchange explains why whale wallets are entering this presale at unusual sizes, aslo large addresses do not commit this kind of capital without knowing something the rest of the market does not. Rumors linking Elon Musk to Pepeto are spreading across X and Telegram, and the theory gaining ground is that he is already backing the project privately and will confirm it publicly after the Binance listing. The same pattern happening with Pepeto now, already happened with Dogecoin. Whales loaded quietly for months before Elon Musk went public, and those positions became the biggest wins of the entire cycle.

Conclusion

Crypto news around Dogecoin price prediction confirms that counting on a large cap meme token for transformative returns is not the smartest decision, and the new crypto Pepeto represents the logical move from here.

The energy is real, the infrastructure is real, and this ethereum based crypto Pepeto sits at the center of the kind of opportunity that surfaces once per cycle.

The same Dogecoin whales who converted a few thousand into millions understand what early signals look like, and they are putting capital into Pepeto. Every major winner in crypto shares the same story: a small group entered early, the world found out too late, and the window closed permanently. That window is narrowing as Pepeto approaches launch, and once it goes live the presale price is gone forever.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the Dogecoin price prediction say about reaching $10?

Crypto news from CoinCodex data shows $10 demands $1.5 trillion in market cap exceeding Bitcoin, and most Dogecoin forecasts place DOGE under $3 by 2030 with the 2026 ceiling at $0.2104.

Can Elon Musk influence the new crypto Pepeto price after listing?

Elon Musk converted Dogecoin into a 12,000% gainer with posts alone, his Dogefather video reached 18 million views, X Money public access starts in April, and the links to Pepeto keep multiplying.

Is Pepeto staking available during presale?

Pepeto staking delivers 194% APY compounding daily while the Binance listing draws closer.







