Rivermate Recognized as a Leading Employer of Record Platform for International Hiring

New York City, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivermate has been named among the top Employer of Record (EOR) platforms for international hiring in a recent International Business Times feature, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for companies expanding globally. The recognition highlights Rivermate’s role in helping businesses navigate cross-border employment while avoiding the complexity of setting up local entities.

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In today's globalized economy, companies are increasingly looking beyond their borders to recruit top talent. From software developers in Eastern Europe to sales teams in North America, international hiring has become a cornerstone of business expansion. However, the traditional approach of establishing a legal entity in each country where employees are located can be a daunting and time-consuming process.

Employer of Record (EOR) platforms have emerged as a solution, allowing companies to hire international employees without the need for local entities. Under this model, a third-party organization becomes the legal employer of the worker in that country, managing payroll, employment contracts, tax withholding, and statutory benefits, while the hiring company directs the employee's day-to-day work.

Rivermate, a global Employer of Record and payroll platform, is at the forefront of this industry. With the capability to hire employees and contractors in over 180 countries, Rivermate manages payroll processing, employment contracts, statutory benefits, and labor-law compliance on behalf of client organizations. This service is particularly beneficial for companies testing new markets or hiring small teams in multiple countries.

"Rivermate is committed to simplifying the complexities of international hiring," said Vivien Sujbert, CEO of Rivermate. "Our platform empowers businesses to expand globally with ease, ensuring compliance and efficiency in workforce management."

Rivermate's expertise extends to providing guidance on local employment regulations, such as employer of record services in the UK, allowing businesses to employ workers without establishing a local subsidiary. This approach is invaluable for international companies seeking to navigate the intricate landscape of global labor laws.

As the demand for remote work and distributed teams continues to rise, the role of EOR services in facilitating international hiring is becoming increasingly significant. By acting as the legal employer in each country, EOR platforms like Rivermate enable organizations to build international teams without the complexity of establishing legal entities in every market.

With the global hiring landscape evolving, Rivermate remains a trusted partner for companies looking to access specialized skills and operate across different time zones. As businesses continue to expand their international reach, the importance of reliable EOR services will only grow.

About Rivermate

Rivermate is a global Employer of Record (EOR) and payroll platform that enables companies to hire, manage, and pay employees in over 180 countries without establishing local entities. Through its global infrastructure and local compliance expertise, Rivermate helps organizations expand internationally while simplifying workforce management.

Press Inquiries

Vivien Sujbert

press [at] rivermate.com

https://rivermate.com/