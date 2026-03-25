From Singapore, Southeast Asia's First AI-Powered Sci-Fi Universe Lands Major Fund Backing

Singapore, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Silver Media Fund Backs 'Spore Fall,' Southeast Asia's First AI-Driven Transmedia Franchise, After Variety Exclusive at Hong Kong FILMART

SINGAPORE, MARCH 25, 2026 – Edenstone today announced that Silver Media Fund (SMF) has signed on to structure and lead a capital raise for the Spore Fall , the studio’s flagship IP, financing the transmedia expansion of Southeast Asia's first human-written, AI-realized micro-drama series into feature films, games, and collectibles.

The development follows a successful week for the Singapore-based studio, which secured an exclusive feature in Variety at Hong Kong FILMART 2026, Asia's largest entertainment content market—where AI-driven content and micro-dramas emerged as the dominant themes.

"Spore Fall represents the kind of high-quality, globally resonant IP we exist to back," said Chan Gin Kai, Golden Horse Award–winning producer and CEO of Silver Media Group, which oversees SMF. "It originates from this region, speaks to global audiences, and is built with a clear transmedia roadmap. That combination is rare—and worth backing."

Chan, who joins Spore Fall as Executive Producer, brings his investment platform's backing to scale the IP across formats. Silver Media Fund is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and managed by One Apex Capital, a MAS-licensed Capital Markets Services fund manager.

From Micro-Drama to Macro-Franchise

Spore Fall launches as a 10-episode vertical micro-drama series —the flagship IP of Singapore-based studio Edenstone and the inaugural project of its kind from Southeast Asia. Set in the fictional city of Lionara, the series follows a disillusioned soldier and a rogue medic as a deadly spore pathogen outbreak threatens to either accelerate humanity's evolution—or end it.

With SMF's backing, the IP is now positioned to expand across multiple platforms:

2026: Micro-drama series release (April-June)

2028: Feature film (theatrical release)

In Development: Novel, games, and Web3 collectibles





A New Production Model for Storytelling

Spore Fall integrates generative AI into legacy workflows, enabling nimble teams to build premium, visually ambitious IP with greater speed and efficiency—without compromising creative authorship.

Human-led writing: Scripts, characters, emotional arcs, and world-building are conceived and written by human creators

Scripts, characters, emotional arcs, and world-building are conceived and written by human creators AI-assisted visuals: Generative AI tools, under strict creative direction, accelerate visual asset creation and high-concept world-building on an agile budget

Generative AI tools, under strict creative direction, accelerate visual asset creation and high-concept world-building on an agile budget Scalable pipeline: The model enables serialized, visually rich content with long-term transmedia potential from small, networked creative hubs





"Our mission is to prove that a compact market like Singapore can build world-class genre IP without major studio backing," said Joel Boh, creator and showrunner. "AI accelerates that journey—turning past constraints into our next creative frontier."



Speculative Fiction with Regional Roots

While technologically forward-looking, Spore Fall is anchored in themes facing Southeast Asian societies: collective resilience, shifting power, and adaptation through crisis. With Spore Fall, Southeast Asia stakes its claim as a source of original genre storytelling—rooted in regional sensibilities, built for global audiences.

Launch Details:

Release Window: March–June 2026

Format: Free-to-view vertical micro-drama (10 episodes, under 3 minutes each)

Genre: Sci-Fi / Speculative Fiction

Distribution: Multi-platform release across website, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and selected streaming partners

Access: https://sporefall.com/



Season 1 Trailer: Season One Trailer

Media Assets: > View Media Kit <

Interview opportunities with the creator and executive producer are available upon request.



About Edenstone

Edenstone is a Singapore-based studio developing scalable media IP at the intersection of Web3, AI, and community. The studio's flagship IP, Spore Fall, represents its vision of engineering genre narratives with global ambition—stories made to entertain and delight.

About Silver Media Fund

Silver Media Fund (SMF) is a Singapore investment fund regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and managed by One Apex Capital, a MAS-licensed Capital Markets Services fund manager. SMF invests in high-quality media tech IP and content businesses across film, animation, and games—with a primary focus on Asian projects and selective participation in pedigree Western IP with commercial appeal.

Media Contact

Joel Boh

media@edenstone.group

+65 8044 5995

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