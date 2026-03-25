Gartner, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action Result of Reduced Guidance Disclosure and 48% Stock Decline - Investors may Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have until May 18, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) (“Gartner” or the “Company”), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s shares between February 4, 2025, and February 2, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Gartner and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-it/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 18, 2026 .

About the Lawsuit

Gartner and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 5, 2025, the Company announced its 2Q 2025 results, disclosing that overall contract value (“CV”) growth declined from 7% the previous quarter to only 5%, and ex-federal CV growth declined from 8% the previous quarter to only 6%. On this news, the price of Gartner’s shares fell from a closing price of $336.71 per share on August 4, 2025, to $243.93 per share on August 5, 2025, a decline of about 27.55% in the span of just a single day.

Then, on February 3, 2026, the Company disclosed that its CV growth rate had continued to decline another 2% both including and excluding federal contracts, and for the first time disclosed a significant shortfall of its Consulting segment’s performance against the Company’s internal projections. On this news, the price of Gartner’s shares fell from a closing price of $202.40 per share on February 2, 2026, to $160.16 per share on February 3, 2026, a decline of nearly 20.87% in the span of one day.

The case is Schmidt v. Gartner, Inc., No. 26-cv-00394.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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