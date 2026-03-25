CROSSJECT publishes its 2025 financial results and confirms the strengthening of its operational, industrial and financial trajectory

DIJON, France – 25 March 2026 (07:20 AM CET) – CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext: ALCJ), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing products for emergency situations based on its proprietary ZENEO® needle-free auto-injector technology, currently in the advanced stages of development and registration of ZEPIZURE®, an injectable for the management of epileptic seizures, today publishes its financial results for the financial year ended 31 December 2025.

Continued progress on the industrial and regulatory priorities for ZEPIZURE®.

Stronger support from BARDA, with total funding increased to $43.3 million.

Development of the ZENEO® platform, notably for intramuscular administration, ZEPIZURE® Junior.

Operating revenue up 12.25% to €14.9 million.

Operating result improved to -€11.6 million (vs -€13.0 million published in 2024 and -€14.2 million restated for exceptional items).

Net loss improved to €-10.4 million (vs €-12.8 million in 2024).

Available cash of €5.1 million as at 31 December 2025, supplemented by a €2.8 million research tax credit receivable, giving a total of €7.9 million (vs €8.4 million).

Bank debt reduced by €2.7 million, with an actively rebalanced financing structure.

Patrick ALEXANDRE, Chairman of the Management Board of CROSSJECT, said:

“By 2025, CROSSJECT had further consolidated its strategic direction. The improvement in our results, the discipline of our execution and the focus of our resources on our key priorities enable us to look ahead with greater clarity and confidence. In this context, the Company, in coordination with BARDA, is actively pursuing its regulatory preparation work, with the aim of enabling an EUA application to be submitted as soon as possible.”

2025: A year of operational and regulatory consolidation

In 2025, CROSSJECT methodically continued to execute its priorities relating to ZEPIZURE®. In particular, the Company announced in March satisfactory 6-month stability results at room temperature for a registration batch, as well as the production of additional validation batches by EUROFINS. CROSSJECT also reported several positive audits of its production sites, in preparation for the next regulatory steps.

This momentum is in direct line with the 2024 financial results announcement, which had already highlighted progress in the manufacture of regulatory batches, the initial stability results and the preparation of the regulatory dossier for ZEPIZURE®.

In September 2025, CROSSJECT announced an amendment to its BARDA contract including additional funding of $11.3 million, bringing the total contract value to $43.3 million. This additional support is intended to underpin the regulatory and manufacturing activities undertaken in preparation for the next stages of regulatory authorisation.

At the same time, CROSSJECT continued the development of its ZENEO® platform. In 2025, the Company published positive data on the device’s intramuscular performance, showing an injection depth consistent with traditional intramuscular injections. It also announced progress on ZEPIZURE® Junior, with a dosage adapted for the paediatric population.

On an indicative basis, CROSSJECT estimates that the aggregate commercial potential of its priority portfolio of emergency medicines such as midazolam, adrenaline and hydrocortisone could eventually represent annual peak sales of around €1 billion, depending on the target markets and the chosen commercialization approach, whether directly or with partners.

Strengthening of the structure and operational resources

2025 was also marked by a strengthening of CROSSJECT’s governance, financial structure and market visibility. The Company announced preparations for direct commercialization in the United States.

In terms of financing, CROSSJECT secured several transactions during the financial year, including a new tranche of convertible bonds in February, a €5.7 million capital increase in June, and €5 million in funding from Vatel Capital in November.

The Company also continued to enhance its visibility within the financial community, with Maxim Group initiating coverage of the share, followed by Portzamparc / BNP Paribas, as well as the implementation of a new liquidity agreement.

As such, 2025 appears to be a year of consolidation and active preparation, during which CROSSJECT has strengthened the operational, regulatory and financial conditions for its next stages of development.

Improved financial results in 2025

For the 2025 financial year, CROSSJECT recorded operating revenue of €14.9 million, compared with €13.3 million in 2024, representing an increase of 12.2%. This growth is mainly driven by other income, corresponding to BARDA invoicing, which stood at €12.1 million in 2025, compared with €8.2 million in 2024.

Operating expenses amounted to €26.5 million, compared with €26.2 million in 2024. Operating profit stood at -€11.6 million, compared with -€13.0 million in 2024 on a reported basis. Adjusted for exceptional items recorded in 2024, the 2024 operating profit stood at -€14.2 million, confirming the improvement in operational performance in 2025.

The financial result stands at -€1.6 million, compared with -€1.4 million in 2024.

In total, net profit for 2025 stood at -€10.4 million, an improvement on -€12.8 million in 2024. This improvement reflects the growth in operating revenue and the continued disciplined management of expenditure, in a time where the Company continues to invest in regulatory preparation, its industrial infrastructure and its priority medicines.

A rigorously managed financial structure

As at 31 December 2025, the balance sheet total stood at €30.4 million, compared with €31.6 million as at 31 December 2024.

The balance sheet also reflects continued investment in development assets and industrial capacity, notably including €8.1 million in net R&D capitalised and €3.5 million in assets under construction.

CROSSJECT’s liability structure reflects active management of its financial position. In particular, the Company repaid €2.7 million in bank debt during the financial year, with borrowings from credit institutions standing at €10.2 million, compared with €12.9 million at the end of 2024.

At the same time, the financing structure has been adapted to the Company’s development needs, with the subscription of the final HCM tranche in February 2025, the repayment of the 2025 maturities and the arrangement of new €5 million financing in November 2025, bringing the convertible bond debt as at 31 December 2025 to €9.6 million.

Cash Position

Cash and cash equivalents stood at €5.1 million at the end of 2025. This position is supplemented by a 2025 Research Tax Credit receivable of €2.8 million.

Securing financing is our priority.

Given its financial resources as at 31 March 2026 and its long-standing relationships with its lenders, creditors and investors, the company is confident in its ability to finance its business plan until the date on which the first commercial orders from BARDA commence.

As the outlook for ZEPIZURE® improves and CROSSJECT dedicates resources to the research and development of its other product candidates, ZENEO® Hydrocortisone and ZENEO® Adrenaline, the company will continue to actively explore the best ways to finance its activities, through equity financing, debt, public funding and other types of financing throughout 2026.

Outlook

CROSSJECT is methodically pursuing its roadmap, within a rigorous management framework and with a sustained focus on liquidity management, optimising its financing structure and executing its priorities. Subject to the successful completion of the next regulatory and operational milestones, the Company aims to make its first commercial deliveries to BARDA in 2026 and to start ZEPIZURE® commercialization in the United States in 2027.



APPENDICES – Accounts currently being audited

INCOME STATEMENT in €’000 31/12/2025 31/12/2024 Change Other BARDA income 12,101 8,168 3,933 Grants 136 1,332 -1,196 Stocked production -143 30 -173 Capitalised production 2,430 2,783 -353 Reversal of depreciation and transfer of expenses 354 944 -590 Operating income 14,878 13,257 1,621 Purchases of raw materials and other supplies 1,453 2,004 -551 Change in stock (raw materials and other

supplies) -109 -381 271 Other purchases and external expenses 10,655 10,439 216 Taxes and duties 258 280 -22 Staff costs 7,777 7,797 -20 Depreciation and amortisation 4,890 4,847 43 Other provisions 1,225 825 400 Other expenses 335 408 -73 Operating expenses 26,484 26,219 265 Operating profit -11,606 -12,962 1,356 Financial result -1,578 -1,429 - 149 Extraordinary result -1,230 1,230 Corporation tax 2,817 2,826 -9 NET PROFIT - 10,367 -12,795 2,428





BALANCE SHEET ASSETS IN €’000 31/12/2025 31/12/2024 CHANGE FIXED ASSETS R&D 8,086 9,591 -1,505 Patents and trademarks 0 0 0 Other intangible assets 5 -5 Tangible assets 2,430 2,126 304 Property under construction 3,486 2,924 562 Financial properties 998 1,041 -43 TOTAL FIXED ASSETS 15,000 15,687 -- 687 CURRENT ASSETS Raw materials, other supplies 2,142 1,970 172 Work in progress 1,350 1,448 -98 Other receivables 5,895 4,295 1,600 Cash and cash equivalents 5,080 7,036 -1,956 Prepaid and deferred expenses 965 1,131 -166 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 15,432 15,880 -448 TOTAL ASSETS 30,432 31,567 - 1,135





BALANCE SHEET LIABILITIES IN €1,000 31/12/2025 31/12/2024 CHANGE Share capital 5,225 4,554 671 Share premium 7,768 7,192 576 Retained earnings - 8,391 -2,596 - 5,795 Profit for the year - 10,367 -12,795 2,428 Capital grants 892 972 -80 TOTAL EQUITY - 4,873 -2,673 - 2,200 Conditional advances 4,687 5,391 -704 Provisions for risks and charges 1,608 910 698 LOANS AND DEBTS Bond loans 9,608 5,478 4,130 Loans 10,210 12,874 -2,664 Miscellaneous 2,626 2,717 -90 Trade payables 4,400 4,554 -150 Tax and social security liabilities 1,602 1,700 -98 Deferred income 559 616 -57 TOTAL LIABILITIES 29,011 27,939 1,071 TOTAL LIABILITIES 30,432 31,567 -1,135





HEADINGS











31/12/2025 31/12/2024 Net profit - 10,368.00 - 12,796.00 Depreciation, amortisation and provisions 5,701.00 5,220.00 Net book value of assets - 795.48 Other calculated income and expenses 100.19 - 28.39 Share of grant transferred to profit or loss - 80.33 - 252.83 Cash flow - 4,647.14 - 7,061.74 Change in working capital requirements - 1,700.91 - 896.50 (1) Net cash flow from operating activities - 6,348.05 - 7,958.23 Acquisition of fixed assets - 4,500.15 - 3,526.51 Change in financial assets 37.30 100.23 (2) Net cash flow from investing activities - 4,462.84 - 3,426.28 Capital Increase 369.00 877.60 Share premium 4,445.62 14,207.00 Bond issue 7,496.00 6,720.00 OC repayment - 1,260.00 Loan subscription 750.00 Loan repayment - 3,502.39 - 3,284.40 Security deposit repayment 60.42 Investment grant 559.97 Debts on fixed assets - 82.33 Repayment of repayable advances - 703.75 - 2,365.00 Receipt of repayable advances 696.52 (3) Net cash flow from financing activities 8,854.48 16,129.78 Changes in cash (1)+(2)+(3) - 1,956.41 4,745.27 Opening cash balance 7,036.54 2,291.27 Closing cash balance 5,080.13 7,036.54

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