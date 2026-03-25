Changes in management boards of group subsidiaries

As of 25 March 2026, Priit Luman has been recalled from the management boards of Eurocon OÜ and Swencn AB, subsidiaries of Nordecon AS. Richard Reiles has been appointed as the new management board member of Eurocon OÜ, and Helin Kikerpill has been appointed as the new management board member of Swencn AB.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2025 was 208 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close 430 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi

Nordecon AS

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +372 6272 022

E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com

www.nordecon.com



