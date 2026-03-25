Orange: Orange enters into exclusive negotiations with Verdoso with a view to a possible divestment of Globecast

Press release

Paris, 25 March 2026

Orange enters into exclusive negotiations with Verdoso with a view to a possible divestment of Globecast

Orange and the investment fund Verdoso announce that they have signed an exclusivity agreement with a view to a potential sale of Globecast.

Globecast is Orange’s media services business, which currently supports thousands of customers – TV channels, rights holders and platform operators – in distributing and broadcasting their audiovisual content worldwide. The company relies on a worldwide network of teleports and operations centres, operated 24/7.

Thanks to a hybrid infrastructure combining satellite, fibre and IP, and to a range of end-to-end managed services, Globecast enables broadcasters to simplify their operations, control their distribution costs and reach their audiences across all networks, from satellite bouquets to OTT and streaming platforms.

Since its creation 24 years ago, Globecast has anticipated and supported market developments, from the early days of satellite broadcasting to the coverage of major global events such as the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Tour de France and the G7.

The projected acquisition by Verdoso would provide Globecast with a reference shareholder capable of supporting the company in the rollout of its next-generation offers and strengthening its position in a structurally shifting market.

Orange’s employee representative bodies will be consulted with a view to a possible completion of the transaction by the end of 2026.

About Orange

About Orange Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators. The Group aims to be the trusted partner for everyday digital life by providing individuals, businesses and communities with reliable connectivity and innovative services. As of the end of 2025, Orange connects 340 million customers (including MasOrange) across 26 countries and generated 40.4 billion euros in revenues.

As a trusted player, Orange leverages the excellence of its very high-speed broadband networks to deploy digital infrastructure in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The Group is a European leader in fiber, with 100 million connectable households, and convergent offers. In France, Orange connects 34 million customers and was ranked No. 1 by the regulator Arcep for the quality of its mobile network for the 15th consecutive year. In Africa and the Middle East, the Group’s growth engine, Orange serves nearly 180 million customers and promotes digital and financial inclusion through its connected solutions.

Under the Orange Business brand, the Group supports companies in transforming their networks as well as in AI, trusted cloud and cybersecurity. Orange is also a major player in the wholesale market, where it has a leading global telecom infrastructure and significant capabilities for deploying and operating submarine cables. A committed innovator, Orange relies on 700 researchers and holds a portfolio of 11,000 patents.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA). More information: www.orange.com.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names mentioned in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contacts:

Eric Fohlen-Weill: eric.fohlen-weill@orange.com

Tom Wright: tom.wright@orange.com

About Verdoso

Founded in 1997, Verdoso is an independent French investment company specializing in majority stakes in mid-sized companies undergoing transformation. A carve-out specialist, Verdoso has carried out more than 35 acquisitions since its creation, notably through disposals of non-strategic assets by large groups such as Pernod Ricard, Schneider Electric, Lafarge, Natixis, Kerry Group, Lafarge, Natixis and Maus. More recently, Verdoso acquired SIRADEL from ENGIE in January 2026, a company specializing in digital modelling of territories and infrastructures. Verdoso has also just sold Kompass to the Expandi group, after more than ten years of ownership.

The company invests in equity, with no exit constraints, alongside management teams, who systematically co-invest in each transaction. Verdoso’s 13 portfolio companies currently represent nearly 600 million euros in combined revenue and 2,600 employees.

Verdoso is headquartered in Paris.

www.verdoso.com

Press contacts:

Roman Abreu: roman@2017.fr

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