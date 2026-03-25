CallTower Named Genesys Midsize Partner of the Year at Genesys Inspire 2026

LONDON, SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, QC, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in managed unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, proudly announced today that it was recognized as the Genesys Midsize Partner of the Year at the Genesys Inspire 2026 conference. As a Genesys Premium Partner, this award marks the third consecutive year CallTower has received a partner award from Genesys, highlighting the company’s sustained momentum and expertise in modernizing the customer experience for growing organizations.

The prestigious recognition reflects the strong progress CallTower has built in the mid-market sector over the past year. Marked by the successful close of critical deals and deep platform expertise, the award underscores the continued confidence Genesys places in CallTower as a trusted partner. This recognition aligns with CallTower’s longstanding dedication to the customer experience industry and its focus on helping midsize organizations modernize CX with purpose and scale. Together, the two companies are helping midsize organizations modernize their customer experience operations with scalable, cloud-based contact center solutions specifically designed for sustainable growth.

CallTower continues to lead the way in providing robust, intuitive tools that empower businesses to connect with their audiences more effectively. By focusing on cloud innovation, CallTower ensures that mid-market clients have access to the same advanced capabilities as larger enterprises, without the associated complexity.

“We are honored to win the Genesys Midsize Partner of the Year 2026 award at Genesys Inspire,” said Joe Bigio, Senior Vice President of CCaaS, CX, and AI Solutions at CallTower. “We owe a huge thanks to both our dedicated team and Genesys for helping us push boundaries in AI-driven CX, cloud innovation, and digital transformation. This third consecutive win proves our shared commitment to delivering outstanding value to our customers.”

As midsize companies increasingly prioritize digital transformation, CallTower remains committed to delivering forward-thinking solutions. The partnership with Genesys enables clients to transition seamlessly to the cloud, optimize their operations, and leverage artificial intelligence to drive more meaningful customer interactions.

About CallTower

Since 2002, CallTower has been at the forefront of transforming global communication, emerging as a leader in enterprise-class cloud communication, collaboration, and CX solutions. We empower businesses with cutting-edge technologies like Microsoft® Teams Operator Connect, Webex by Cisco®, Zoom Phone, and AI-driven contact center solutions, including Webex Contact Center, Five9, and Genesys.

Our expertise in contact center solutions enhances CCaaS and CX capabilities, delivering personalized optimization, conversational AI, and advanced analytics to elevate customer experiences and accelerate digital transformation.

Driven by innovation and a commitment to excellence, CallTower continues to redefine how businesses connect, collaborate, and thrive on a global scale.