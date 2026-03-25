Information on the voting rights attached to the shares issued by AB Akola Group

During the share buy-back process of AB Akola Group (hereinafter – the Company), the Company acquired 500,000 shares from the Company’s shareholders for a total amount of EUR 875,000. The shares were paid for on 24 March 2026.

“Through the share buy-back programme we aim to manage the Group’s capital structure efficiently while maintaining flexibility for future growth and investments,” says Mažvydas Šileika, Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments of AB Akola Group.

Following the acquisition of the Company’s own shares, the number of voting rights used to calculate the quorum of the AB Akola Group General Meeting of Shareholders has changed. Accordingly, the Company announces the updated information on the shares issued by the Company as of 24 March 2026.



Information on the issued shares of AB Akola Group:

Type of shares Ordinary registered shares ISIN LT0000128092 Nominal value of 1 share, EUR 0.29 Number of shares, units 167,170,481 Authorised capital, EUR 48,479,439.49 The Company’s treasury shares 1,065,007 Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders * 166,105,474

*According to Article 27 (4) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company’s acquired own shares do not grant voting rights and are therefore excluded when determining the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders.



For more information:



Mažvydas Šileika

Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group

E-mail: m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Mob. +370 619 19 403