Charlotte, NC, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BudPop, a U.S.-based hemp brand founded in 2021 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, has received a score of 96.7 out of 100 in an independent evaluation of 47 Delta 9 gummy brands, the highest score in the study.

The evaluation, published in March 2026, found BudPop posted the lowest THC potency variance of any brand tested: 2.1%, against a field where spray-applied competitors showed variance of 15-23%.

With federal enforcement of new hemp legislation set for November 12, 2026, and independent regulatory analysis projecting that approximately 90-95% of existing hemp edibles will fall out of compliance, BudPop's naturally derived Delta 9 formula already meets the standard set by the new law.

The Independent Evaluation of Best Delta 9 Gummies

The evaluation, conducted by Plastic Surgery Key’'s consumer wellness panel and published in its 2026 report, assessed 47 Delta 9 gummy brands across five criteria: potency accuracy, batch-level consistency, ingredient transparency, lab report quality, and consumer satisfaction. BudPop's overall score of 96.7 out of 100 placed it 18.4 points above the category average of 76.3.

Metric BudPop Result Overall Score 96.7 / 100, 18.4 points above the category average of 76.3 Potency Accuracy 2.1% variance, which is the lowest of all 47 brands tested Cannabinoid Uniformity 98% across batches vs. 15-23% hot-spot variance in spray-applied brands Flavor Score (blind test) 8.7 / 10 vs. category average of 6.4 / 10 Onset Consistency 84% of users reported effects within the expected 45-60 minute window

" Budpop earned the top spot by performing well in every category. Their advanced infusion process ensures even, consistent dosing, unlike spray-applied products. Third-party lab testing and full federal compliance gave us confidence in their safety and accuracy." - Plastic Surgery Key Consumer Wellness Panel, 2026 Evaluation Report.

The Regulatory Context

New federal hemp legislation, signed into law as Section 781 of the 2026 Continuing Appropriations Act on November 12, 2025, fundamentally rewrites the rules governing hemp-derived products. The law takes effect on November 12, 2026, giving the industry a one-year window to comply or reformulate.

The three key changes under Section 781 are:

Total THC redefinition

Hemp is now defined by total THC concentration, including THCA, Delta-8, Delta-10, and all THC isomers, rather than Delta-9 THC alone, as was the standard under the 2018 Farm Bill . This closes the legal pathway that allowed Delta-8 and THCA products to operate as hemp.

0.4 mg per-container cap

Finished hemp-derived products may not exceed 0.4 mg of total THC per container. Products currently on the market commonly contain 2.5 mg to 10 mg per unit, exceeding the new cap by six to twenty-five times.

Ban on synthetic cannabinoids

Delta-8, Delta-10, HHC, THCO, and any cannabinoid chemically converted outside the Cannabis sativa L. plant are excluded from the legal definition of hemp.

According to independent regulatory analysis published between December 2025 and March 2026, an estimated 90-95% of current hemp-derived edibles are expected to exceed the new 0.4 mg threshold. The intoxicating hemp sector was valued at $21.8 billion in 2025 (BDSA) and supports approximately 300,000 U.S. jobs, with $1.5 billion in annual state tax revenue at stake.

Why Is Budpop Safe After The Ban?

Even after recent regulatory changes, BudPop continues to operate within compliant hemp guidelines, maintaining product safety through third-party lab testing, transparent sourcing, and adherence to federal THC limits.

1. Natural Hemp-Derived Delta-9, Not Synthetic

BudPop's Delta-9 THC is extracted directly from organically grown U.S. hemp, not produced through chemical conversion or synthesis in a lab. Section 781 bans synthesized cannabinoids: compounds like Delta-8 and HHC that are manufactured by chemically converting CBD.

Naturally derived Delta-9 THC from the Cannabis sativa plant is explicitly preserved as legal under the updated definition. BudPop's formulations already sit on the right side of that line.

2. No Banned Cannabinoids in the Core Delta 9 Line

BudPop's flagship Fruit Punch Delta 9 Gummies contain 15 mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC per piece, along with 2 mg each of CBC, CBG, and CBN. None of these cannabinoids appears on the prohibited synthetic list under Section 781.

Delta-8, HHC, and THCO are not present in this product. Consumers purchasing BudPop's core Delta 9 line are not buying a formula that requires reformulation before the November 2026 deadline.

3. Batch-Level COA Transparency

Every BudPop product carries a scannable QR code on the jar that links directly to its Certificate of Analysis from an ISO-certified third-party laboratory. A COA is an independent lab report that verifies exactly what is in the product and what is not.

BudPop's COAs cover exact cannabinoid percentages, dry-weight THC calculations, pesticide screens, heavy metal screens, microbial contamination results, and residual solvent results. Consumers can verify compliance before they open the jar.

4. Active Compliance Monitoring

BudPop tracks federal and state regulatory changes on an ongoing basis and restricts shipping to states with outright bans on THC. Products are manufactured in cGMP-certified facilities under strict quality control. As of March 2026, BudPop has not been cited by any federal or state regulatory body for compliance violations.

While synthetically derived hemp products face significant legal uncertainty, naturally derived Delta-9 gummies from compliant brands remain on the firmest legal footing available in the current market.

About Budpop

BudPop is a U.S.-based hemp brand founded in 2021 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in federally compliant, hemp-derived cannabinoid products sold direct-to-consumer at budpop.com.

BudPop's product range includes Delta 9 THC gummies , Live Resin gummies, CBD products, and THCA flower, all manufactured in cGMP-certified facilities using organically grown American hemp.

Every batch undergoes independent ISO-certified laboratory testing before reaching consumers. BudPop encourages responsible use. Consult a healthcare professional before use, especially if taking prescription medications.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Cannabis laws vary by jurisdiction. Products discussed may not be legal in your area. Verify local regulations before purchasing. Must be 21+ to purchase. BudPop does not ship to states where THC products are prohibited.