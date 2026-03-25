CEO STEPS DOWN, INTERIM CEO APPOINTED AS PART OF SUCCESSION

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 11 - 25 March 2026

DFDS’ CEO succession process was initiated on 6 November 2025 to bring in new perspectives to lead DFDS’ ongoing transition towards a higher level of business and financial performance. Towards the end of 2025, financial performance has started to turn around, and this trend has continued in the first months of 2026.

Following this development and considering the extended management handover period as well as the closing of the financial year 2025 by today’s Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors has decided to move the succession process forward.

Torben Carlsen will therefore step down as President & CEO on 17 April 2026.

Karen Boesen, CFO has been appointed Interim CEO effective from 18 April 2026.

Michael Hansen will join DFDS on 1 July 2026 following his appointment as President & CEO for DFDS in January 2026.

Claus V. Hemmingsen – Chair, Board of Directors:

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Torben Carlsen for his many years of dedicated leadership. Torben’s commitment to the company, his personal integrity, and unwavering focus on serving our customers, employees, and partners have been exceptional. The Board also appreciates that Torben’s continued focus during the succession period has ensured that DFDS remains firmly on track through its ongoing transition. We wish Torben every success going forward.”

Torben Carlsen – President & CEO:

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead an organisation that has meant so much to me for many years. The strength of our people and our joint achievements make me proud and confident in DFDS’ future. In recent years, results have in some areas not met our ambitions. I am therefore very pleased to see that results towards the end of 2025 and the first few months of the year support that 2026 is going to be a turning point. I will always carry with me the relationships I have formed over the years with colleagues, customers, and other partners. I wish Michael Hansen the very best of luck. I know he will be supported by a great organisation.”





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karen Boesen, CFO +45 20 58 58 40

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 16,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

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