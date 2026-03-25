Charlotte, NC, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exhale Wellness has announced the launch of its 2026 THCA flower pre-roll collection , addressing rising consumer demand for high-potency hemp products in the current market.

The brand enters the year with established industry credibility, having been named the No. 1 THCA pre roll brand of 2025 by independent industry reviewers for its verified lab testing, batch consistency, and federal compliance.

The lineup comprises six strains across indica, sativa, and hybrid categories, with THCA potency ranging from approximately 18% to 40%. Each pre-roll is hand-rolled using hemp paper and contains no tobacco, nicotine, or additives.

What Are THCA Pre-Rolls?

THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is the raw, non-psychoactive precursor to Delta-9 THC found naturally in cannabis plants. When the flower is lit and inhaled, a process called decarboxylation converts THCA into Delta-9 THC, which produces psychoactive effects comparable to traditional cannabis flower.

Under the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp products containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight are federally legal. However, state laws vary, and some jurisdictions restrict or prohibit THCA products regardless of federal status.

Inside the Exhale Wellness THCA Pre-Roll Launch

The pre-roll lineup reflects the same standards that established Exhale Wellness as a benchmark brand in the hemp industry.

Brand Recognition

Exhale Wellness was recognized as the No. 1 THCA pre roll brand of 2025 by independent industry reviewers. The designation was driven by four core factors: verified third-party lab testing across all product lines, consistent potency and quality from batch to batch, documented supply-chain traceability from cultivation through to sale, and strict compliance with federal hemp regulations throughout the production process.

Cultivation & Product Construction

The THCA flower is cultivated indoors under controlled temperature, humidity, and lighting conditions to maximize trichome development. Pre-rolls are constructed from whole flower with no trim or shake hand-rolled and precision-packed for an even burn from start to finish.

Testing & Consumer Policies

Every production batch is submitted to an ISO-accredited third-party laboratory, with COA confirming THCA percentage. Exhale Wellness supports all purchases with 24-hour order processing, free shipping on qualifying orders, a 100% money-back guarantee, and access to the EX Club loyalty program.

Exhale Wellness THCA Pre-Roll Strain Lineup

The 2026 launch includes six strains across indica, sativa, and hybrid categories, with THCA levels ranging from approximately 18% to 40%. The lineup was developed to accommodate different tolerance levels, desired effects, and time-of-day use cases.

#1. Sex Panther : Sativa, 42.1% THCA

Unapologetically bold and impossible to ignore, Sex Panther earns its name through sheer presence, a strain that walks into the room and immediately changes the energy around it.

Flavor & Aroma: Tropical flavors with exotic, bold character; diesel and pine notes on the inhale

Tropical flavors with exotic, bold character; diesel and pine notes on the inhale Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene and ocimene

Terpinolene and ocimene Expected Effects: Euphoric, cerebrally and physically energizing effects suited for all-day use

Euphoric, cerebrally and physically energizing effects suited for all-day use Usage / Experience Level: Daytime; experienced consumers only given 40% THCA potency

Daytime; experienced consumers only given 40% THCA potency Lineup Position: The most potent strain in the pre-roll lineup and the flagship sativa offering

#2. Animal Runtz : Hybrid, 29.61% THCA

Few strain names carry as much weight in modern cannabis culture as Runtz. Exhale's rendition honours that legacy while delivering the consistency and quality the name has always promised.

Flavor & Aroma: Creamy, gassy notes blended with Zkittlez's sweet, saccharine taste; tropical fruit on the exhale.

Creamy, gassy notes blended with Zkittlez's sweet, saccharine taste; tropical fruit on the exhale. Dominant Terpenes: Limonene and caryophyllene

Limonene and caryophyllene Expected Effects: Soaring cerebral highs paired with relaxing body effects

Soaring cerebral highs paired with relaxing body effects Usage / Experience Level: Afternoon or evening use; accessible to intermediate and experienced consumers.

Afternoon or evening use; accessible to intermediate and experienced consumers. Lineup Position: The high-potency hybrid anchor of the lineup, bridging sativa energy and indica relaxation.

#3. Gelato : Indica, 26.7% THCA

Gelato has earned its place as one of the most beloved strain names across both hemp and cannabis markets and Exhale's expression makes a compelling case for why that reputation holds.

Flavor & Aroma: Sweet notes of orange creamsicle and blueberry pie, giving way to a skunky, floral undertone

Sweet notes of orange creamsicle and blueberry pie, giving way to a skunky, floral undertone Dominant Terpenes: Linalool and myrcene, with beta-caryophyllene

Linalool and myrcene, with beta-caryophyllene Expected Effects: Deep relaxation paired with an energizing cerebral high; mood-lifting without heavy sedation

Deep relaxation paired with an energizing cerebral high; mood-lifting without heavy sedation Usage / Experience Level: Afternoon or after-dinner; suitable across a range of experience levels

Afternoon or after-dinner; suitable across a range of experience levels Lineup Position: The versatile hybrid crowd-pleaser; consistently one of Exhale's most reviewed strains

#4. Han Solo : Indica, 36% THCA

Rooted in a high-potency Indica profile and inspired by its bold, immersive character, Han Solo stands out as a go-to strain for those looking to unwind with a deeply relaxing yet subtly uplifting experience.

Flavor & Aroma: Fruity-forward with sweet berry notes layered over a mild herbal base; smooth on inhale with a lingering, slightly tangy finish

Fruity-forward with sweet berry notes layered over a mild herbal base; smooth on inhale with a lingering, slightly tangy finish Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene and limonene

Myrcene and limonene Expected Effects: Deep physical relaxation paired with a gentle cerebral uplift; promotes a calm, easygoing state that gradually settles into full-body ease

Deep physical relaxation paired with a gentle cerebral uplift; promotes a calm, easygoing state that gradually settles into full-body ease Usage / Experience Level: Best suited for evening use or low-key sessions; ideal for moderate to experienced consumers due to its high THCA potency (~36%)

Best suited for evening use or low-key sessions; ideal for moderate to experienced consumers due to its high THCA potency (~36%) Lineup Position: A premium high-strength Indica option designed for users seeking a balanced blend of flavor, smooth smoke, and strong relaxation within the THCA pre-roll collection

Product Availability

Exhale Wellness THCA pre-rolls are sold in 5-packs, five 1-gram joints per package, exclusively through exhalewell.com.

Orders ship within 24 hours, free shipping applies to qualifying orders, and all purchases are covered by a 100% money-back guarantee.

Products are formulated in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight at time of sale.

Individuals with underlying health conditions or those taking prescription medications should consult a licensed healthcare provider before use.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Exhale Wellness THCA Pre-Rolls Federally Legal?

Yes, under the 2018 Farm Bill, which permits hemp products with less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight. State laws vary, however, and some jurisdictions restrict THCA products independently of federal status. Certain orders may also be subject to shipping restrictions based on destination.

Will Smoking a THCA Pre-Roll Produce Psychoactive Effects?

Yes. Lighting a THCA pre-roll triggers decarboxylation, converting THCA into Delta-9 THC. The resulting effects are comparable to those of traditional cannabis flower. Consumers should avoid operating vehicles or machinery after use.

Do THCA Pre-Rolls Cause a Positive Drug Test?

They can. THCA converts to THC metabolites, specifically THC-COOH, upon combustion, and standard drug tests cannot distinguish hemp-derived THC metabolites from those produced by marijuana. Individuals subject to drug testing should avoid use.

What Distinguishes THCA Flower from CBD Hemp Flower?

THCA becomes psychoactive when heated through decarboxylation, producing effects comparable to cannabis. CBD flower does not produce intoxicating effects when smoked. THCA flower is the appropriate choice for consumers seeking a traditional cannabis experience; CBD flower is suited to those who prefer non-intoxicating use.

About Exhale Wellness