LexisNexis and Dentons Mark Successful Deployment of Lexis® Everyfile Across the Firm’s UK Legal Delivery Centre

London, U.K., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions, part of LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a global leader in information, analytics, and AI-powered legal workflow solutions,

today announces the successful and sustained adoption of Lexis® Everyfile by global law firm Dentons in its UK Legal Delivery Centre (LDC). Following a measured, phased rollout across key teams within the LDC, Lexis Everyfile is now supporting multiple work types and business processes, demonstrating its value as a modern, scalable matter and knowledge management solution.

Dentons, the world’s largest law firm, partnered with LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions to introduce Lexis Everyfile as a targeted enhancement to the LDC's operational tooling.

After several months of active use, the LDC reports strong improvements in consistency, transparency, and operational agility across its teams.

The LDC provides scalable, process driven support across a broad range of legal and administrative work, enabling Dentons’ UK practice groups to focus on higher value matters while ensuring consistency and efficiency across recurring tasks.

“Everyfile has quickly become an integral part of how we coordinate and deliver work across the Legal Delivery Centre. Its flexibility allows us to shape workflows that genuinely reflect how our teams operate, while maintaining the structure and consistency we need across recurring tasks,” said Greg Rigby, Head of LDC at Dentons. “It’s helped us improve visibility, reduce friction and give our people more headroom to focus on the work that really requires their expertise.”

Designed to simplify matter delivery, Lexis Everyfile connects lawyer expertise, key documents, process steps, and data insights in a highly configurable environment. By enabling Dentons to standardize core processes while still accommodating specialist workflows, Lexis Everyfile ensures that teams can confidently manage significant workloads without compromising quality.

The platform’s structured data capture and consistent workflow design also support Dentons’ broader goals around AI readiness. With Lexis Everyfile providing a more complete, more accurate dataset across key workstreams, the firm is now better positioned to leverage emerging AI tools responsibly and effectively.

“Everyfile is designed to make the operational backbone of a law firm more intelligent and more connected. Dentons’ implementation shows how a single digital file can unlock the value of knowledge and process in ways that empower teams and strengthen decision making across the business,” said Nigel Williams, Product Director, LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions.

Since going live, Dentons has also leveraged Lexis Everyfile to support evolving workstreams across the business, with the LDC using the platform to manage multiple matter types. The firm’s emphasis on demonstrating real world value before publicizing its adoption underscores its commitment to evidence based innovation.

Early impact indicators have been positive, with teams reporting:

Improved visibility of matter status and workflow progress

Reduction in process variability across repeatable work

Faster onboarding of new team members due to standardized, intuitive workflows

Enhanced ability to track, reuse, and refine knowledge assets

The partnership highlights the combined value of Dentons’ forward thinking operational strategy and LexisNexis’ expertise in delivering legal technology that supports both compliance and commercial performance. As Dentons continues to strengthen its data foundations, Lexis Everyfile is expected to play a key role in enabling further optimization and informed adoption of next generation AI capabilities.

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

Media Contacts:

Vidushi Patel

Tagus PR

T: +44 (0)7958 474 632

E: vidushi@taguspr.co.uk

Nicole Cunningham

LexisNexis | Enterprise Solutions

E: nicole.cunningham@lexisnexis.co.uk