Timpi and MASQ Network Merge to Build a Privacy Alternative to Google Search and Chrome Without the Surveillance

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two privacy-focused technology companies have merged their products to take on Big Tech’s grip on search and browsing — without the tracking, ad profiling, or centralised data collection that funds it.

Timpi, which has spent three years building an independent search index outside Big Tech infrastructure, and MASQ Network, maker of a privacy browser and distributed VPN, today announced a full product merger. The result is a single, integrated experience: a browser that searches privately, routes connections through a decentralised network, and doesn’t hand your data to advertisers.

The combined product launches under the MASQ brand. Timpi continues as the infrastructure layer — the independent web index the search experience is built on.

“Consumers don’t adopt infrastructure — they adopt products,” said Aaron Friedlander, Founder of MASQ. “This merger lets us package private browsing, independent search, and secure connectivity into one experience that everyday users can actually use.”

Timpi Search: Now Open to the Public

Alongside the merger announcement, Timpi Search is now available in open beta at timpi.com. Anyone can search the web using Timpi’s independent index — no account required. The beta is also accessible via the MASQ Browser and as a standalone browser extension.

This is the first time Timpi’s index has been publicly searchable by anyone, anywhere, as the company moves from community testing into broader public availability.

What’s Coming

MASQ Browser with Timpi Search natively integrated will be released in the coming months, alongside expanded distribution through MASQ’s existing partnership network. Revenue is generated through search advertising, enterprise data and API services, and consumer MASQ subscriptions — without user data as the product.

“The internet today runs through a handful of chokepoints,” said Gareth Evans, Co-CEO of Timpi. “We’re building the infrastructure that sits outside that — inspectable, decentralised, and owned by its community.”

About Timpi

Timpi is an independent web search and data infrastructure company building an inspectable, community-powered alternative to centralised search.

About MASQ Network

MASQ is a privacy-first browser and distributed VPN company helping users browse securely without centralised infrastructure dependencies.

Media Enquiries

Martin Carlill | Marketing Director | martin.carlill@timpi.com