emma Technologies Launches Brownfield Onboarding, Extending Unified Cloud Governance to Existing Enterprise Infrastructure

LUXEMBOURG, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe, emma Technologies, the provider of the leading cloud operations platform for distributed infrastructure, announced Brownfield Onboarding for cloud and on-premises that lets enterprises bring existing VMware environments, Kubernetes clusters and cloud instances under unified governance without migrating, rebuilding or disrupting running workloads.

This new capability unifies heritage brownfield and greenfield for hyperscalers, regional cloud providers, AI GPU clouds and private data centers, allowing organizations to optimize application placement and cost across distributed environments. Global systems integrators like PwC are using emma as a key platform feature for enterprise AI and multi-cloud transformation initiatives.

"As organizations move beyond cloud-first architectures, into a multi-cloud reality, bringing together these disparate systems of record to be leveraged for Agentic AI is key. The glue is the network between them, which must be enabled by an operational platform that provides security and respects sovereignty. Brownfield on-premises and in the cloud are among the most complex, thankless and difficult activities for platform engineering today. emma aims to solve that," said Rob Strechay, Principal, Smuget Consulting.

"Most solutions only govern what they provision. The question enterprises are actually asking is: what about everything we already run? Brownfield onboarding is our answer to that — full governance over the existing estate, without disrupting a single workload," said Dmitry Panenkov, founder and CEO of emma.

For most organizations, the cloud estate is not only greenfield, it is the accumulation of years of decisions made across departments, development teams and acquisitions. Applications run on AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, private VMware infrastructure and an expanding ecosystem of regional and AI-optimized clouds. Teams frequently need to connect workloads that were never designed to work together, an application built years ago in one cloud must now integrate with data services or AI infrastructure running somewhere else. Without a unified operational layer and network fabric, organizations are forced to manage each environment separately, creating fragmented visibility, unpredictable connectivity costs, and growing operational complexity across the infrastructure estate.

The promise of unified cloud operations has always stalled at the same question: what happens to everything we already have? Most platforms force a binary choice — start fresh or stay fragmented. Teams that won't rebuild from scratch are left managing each environment through native consoles, stitching together cost tracking manually and operating without a consistent governance model across the full estate. The result is cost blind spots, compliance gaps and engineering time spent on visibility problems rather than building. As AI workloads add new providers and new complexity to already-distributed infrastructure, the cost of that fragmentation is no longer manageable.

emma removes the barrier between existing infrastructure and modern cloud operations. Organizations can connect existing VMware environments and AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud accounts directly to the emma platform without complex networking, migrating workloads, rebuilding environments or interrupting running applications. Once connected, emma inventories infrastructure resources across the entire estate, giving teams a complete operational view and control to import all or subsets of infrastructure before any governance changes are applied.

Rather than automatically ingesting every resource the moment an account is connected, emma uses an audit-first workflow that allows teams to selectively import infrastructure into governed projects. This approach ensures organizations maintain full control over what enters the governance perimeter while enabling existing resources to operate alongside newly provisioned infrastructure under a unified model for cost management, governance, and compliance. The platform is non-destructive by design; no resource in a customer environment is modified without explicit action.

With Brownfield Onboarding, emma provides a single operational platform, managing both existing environments and new deployments under one governance model for the entire infrastructure lifecycle. Enterprises running workloads across hyperscalers can bring their current cloud estate under unified management while continuing to deploy new infrastructure through the same platform. As organizations expand into regional sovereign clouds or specialized AI GPU providers, the operating model remains consistent, enabling teams to place the right workload in the right environment while maintaining visibility into cost, performance, and compliance.

emma is the only solution that provides a built-in network fabric that removes the need for complex VPNs or custom connectivity, enabling teams to move faster while maintaining operational consistency across both greenfield and existing infrastructure.

Brownfield Onboarding includes several capabilities designed to simplify operations across distributed infrastructure environments:

Audit-First Infrastructure Discovery: emma inventories resources across connected VMware, AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud environments, giving teams complete visibility before governance policies are applied.

Selective Governance Import: Organizations control which resources are brought into managed projects, preventing accidental disruption while establishing a unified governance model.

Non-Destructive Operations: Infrastructure is never modified without explicit customer action, ensuring existing environments remain stable while governance is introduced gradually.

Unified Lifecycle Management: Existing infrastructure and newly provisioned resources operate under the same platform for deployment, cost management, governance and compliance.

Multi-Cloud and Specialized Cloud Support: The platform spans hyperscalers, regional providers, and AI-optimized cloud environments, allowing organizations to expand infrastructure capacity without changing their operational model.



About emma

emma enables a world where organizations run their infrastructure on their own terms — across any cloud, any region, any provider — without complexity, fragmentation or compromise. emma is a cloud operations platform that provides unified access, deployment and management across distributed infrastructure. Companies use emma to eliminate operational fragmentation, control costs at infrastructure boundaries and maintain governance across environments without vendor lock-in. For more information, go to: https://www.emma.ms/

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1-650-814-4560