British Council safeguarding toolkit targets exploitation and reporting gaps in Ghanaian schools

A new, prevention-led implementation resource, developed with UNICEF support and grounded in 15+ years of British Council safeguarding practice across 100+ countries

Built to close the ‘policy on paper’ gap, supporting clearer roles, shared thresholds and consistent escalation routes in day-to-day safeguarding decisions

Rolling out across over 100 British Council Partner Schools in Ghana



ACCRA, Ghana, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeguarding challenges in Ghanaian schools are often shaped by barriers to reporting rather than a lack of awareness of risk. Reports from organisations including Child Rights International and Ghana’s Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) indicate that cases of sexual exploitation and abuse involving students frequently go unreported due to stigma, fear of reprisals or pressure within communities.

According to UNICEF and national child protection studies, 94% of children aged 1-14 in Ghana experience some form of violent discipline, while over 3.4 million children are estimated to have experienced physical or emotional abuse1.

The global scale of the challenge is significant. UNICEF estimates that around 150 million students aged 13 - 15 experience peer-to-peer violence in or around schools globally, while digital technologies increasingly expose children to online risks.

To support schools in strengthening their safeguarding systems, the British Council has launched a Global Safeguarding Toolkit, developed with support from UNICEF.

Nii Doodo Dodoo, Country Director British Council Ghana said, ‘Safeguarding is fundamental to quality education. The Safeguarding Toolkit supports schools to move towards a whole-school approach - where responsibilities are clearly defined, concerns are consistently recorded, and action is taken early.’

Almudena Olaguibel, Child Protection Officer at UNICEF Spain, said, ‘The Safeguarding Toolkit reflects a shared understanding between the British Council and UNICEF that effective protection depends on systems, not improvisation. As safeguarding risks become more complex and less visible, preparation, clarity and shared responsibility across school communities are essential.’

Designed as a practical, role-based implementation resource, the toolkit supports schools in strengthening safeguarding practices by clarifying staff responsibilities, improving recording and follow-up systems, and establishing shared thresholds for responding to concerns.

As safeguarding concerns increasingly move between online and offline spaces, the toolkit helps schools respond more consistently to risks such as online grooming, harassment, coercion, impersonation and AI-generated sexual imagery, supporting earlier intervention before concerns escalate.

The Toolkit will roll out across 2,500+ British Council Partner Schools worldwide, reaching nearly 1.7 million students, and is designed to adapt to local legal frameworks while supporting consistent safeguarding standards internationally.

Toolkit downloads

Short-form toolkit

Long-form toolkit (full version)

About British Council Partner Schools

British Council Partner Schools is a global community of over 2,500 schools, actively supported by the British Council, delivering UK international qualifications such as the International GCSEs, International O Levels, International AS and A Levels.

A trusted education partner, we help improve the quality of education, supporting learners worldwide to achieve their potential through access to life changing UK education and qualifications. We support our Partner Schools in over 40 countries transforming the lives of over 250,000 students every year.

https://internationalschools.britishcouncil.org/

Media Contact

Chenge Mujakachi, Regional Head of Communications - SSA

Email: Chenge.Mujakachi@britishcouncil.org

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1 https://www.unicef.org/ghana/prevention-violence-and-abuse-against-children

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