Pan Finance Magazine Announces the Q1 Release and Award Winners of 2026

LONDON, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What began the year as a story of cautious recovery has quickly become a story of disruption. Entering the first quarter of 2026, markets were responding to firmer growth forecasts and signs of resilience across the global economy. But that early optimism has been overtaken by a far more destabilising force: escalating hostilities involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which are now reshaping market sentiment, energy pricing, and the wider investment outlook.

At the centre of this shift is the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy corridors. As oil and LNG flows come under severe pressure, investors are being forced to confront the consequences of a supply shock with global reach. Inflation risks have intensified, expectations for interest-rate cuts have weakened, and volatility has returned across equities, fixed income, commodities, and freight. For businesses and policymakers alike, the opening months of 2026 have become a test of resilience in a world where geopolitics is once again driving the financial agenda.

And yet, even in periods of instability, capital continues to look for direction. Private markets, transition finance, and high-growth sectors such as technology remain areas of interest, not because they are untouched by uncertainty, but because they may offer a clearer view of where long-term value and strategic opportunity can still be found. It is against this backdrop that Pan Finance’s Q1 edition explores the forces redefining finance, ethics, and sustainability in a rapidly changing world.

Pan Finance’s Q1 edition takes an in-depth look at the intersection of ethics, finance, and sustainability. Our cover story, Islamic Finance and the Green Revolution, examines the role of Islamic finance in advancing environmentally responsible and inclusive investment strategies. Inside the issue, we also explore the Strait of Hormuz as a critical geopolitical flashpoint for global energy markets, the influence of unconventional indicators on interest-rate decisions, the role of digital payments in expanding financial inclusion, and the challenges surrounding Africa’s climate finance rules.

Pan Finance also continues to spotlight leading examples of best practice across the financial services sector and beyond. Created as a true measure of excellence, the Pan Finance Awards look beyond the balance sheet, recognising success not only through performance but through innovation, environmental stewardship, and positive impact on society.

Patrick Bataille, Chief Executive Officer, Mayberry Investments Limited, stated, "Being named Most Trusted Financial Advisory Partner – Jamaica 2025 by Pan Finance is a significant honour and a reflection of the trust our clients place in us every day. This recognition belongs to our team, whose commitment to excellence continues to raise the standard for financial advisory services across the Caribbean. At Mayberry, we believe true leadership goes beyond transactions. It is about empowering investors through financial literacy, providing disciplined advice, and building innovative digital platforms that make wealth creation more accessible. Our mission remains clear: to help our clients achieve long-term financial independence while contributing to a stronger, more resilient Jamaican economy. We share this milestone with our clients and our team, who continue to ‘Own the Outcome’ and drive meaningful change across the region."

"Receiving this award is a testament to Turnkey Trading Partners’ relentless commitment to excellence within the CFTC and NFA regulatory landscapes,” said James Bibbings, Chief Executive Officer of Turnkey Trading Partners. “As the industry undergoes a massive shift, driven by the integration of Artificial Intelligence and the rise of complex prediction markets, our role has evolved from traditional consultants to essential architects of modern compliance. Over the past year we have taken a definitive leadership role in developing pioneering event contract applications. Turnkey has been able to gain regulatory approvals where others in the industry are only grasping to understand the space. In a digital-first environment, 'check-the-box' compliance is obsolete; regulators now demand transparency and human-led oversight over complex technological regulatory problems. This recognition validates our proactive approach in transforming regulatory burdens into competitive advantages for our clients. Turnkey remains the gold standard for firms navigating the intersection of traditional finance, event-based trading, and the technological frontier of AI."

Sandrine Reynaud, Co-Founder and SEO, Freedom Asset Management Limited said: "Winning the Pan Finance awards for Private Wealth Manager of the Year and Excellence in Asset Management – UAE & Hong Kong 2025 marks a significant milestone for Freedom Asset Management (FAM). For an independent firm, such as ours, these awards are vital to reinforce our credibility and reputation across two of the world’s most dynamic financial hubs. By securing recognition in both the UAE and Hong Kong, FAM demonstrates its unique ability to bridge capital and opportunities between the Middle East and Asia. Since inception, FAM has always aimed to look at new opportunities away from the crowd, establishing in Abu Dhabi Global Markets in 2019 and then in Hong Kong in 2024 to access China with a QFII license. Ultimately, these awards solidify FAM’s position as a trusted partner for sophisticated investors, looking for conviction and innovative investment solutions.”

Pan Finance is delighted to announce the following award winners in the Q1 2026 edition:

Advance Partners - Best Payroll Financing Services - USA 2026

Advance Partners - Best Payroll Funding Provider - USA 2026

Advance Partners - Entrepreneurial Financing Partner of the Year - USA 2026

BTCC - Most Secure Digital Asset Exchange - 2025

Flourish - Best Comprehensive Implementation Platform for RIAs - USA 2026

Freedom Asset Management Limited - Excellence in Asset Management - UAE & Hong Kong 2025

Freedom Asset Management Limited - Private Wealth Manager of the Year - UAE & Hong Kong 2025

iTrustCapital - Most Trusted Digital Asset IRA Platform - USA 2026

Mayberry Investments Limited - Most Trusted Financial Advisory Partner - Jamaica 2025

Mindmap Technologies - Excellence in Digital Transformation - Southeast Asia 2026

Mindmap Technologies - IT Solutions Provider of the Year - Southeast Asia 2026

SDK.finance - Digital Banking Facilitator of the Year - EMEA 2026

SDK.finance - Most Innovative White-Label Payment Platform - EMEA 2026

Turnkey Trading Partners - Best CFTC and NFA Compliance Consultancy - 2026

To learn more about these award winners, pick up the latest issue of Pan Finance magazine, available now:

Pan Finance Magazine Q1 2026

Featuring articles from:

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund; Mohammed Al-Jadaan, minister of finance of Saudi Arabia; Michael Spence, nobel laureate in economics, professor emeritus of economics and a former dean of the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University; Mohamed A. El-Erian, former president of Queens’ College at the University of Cambridge, chief economic adviser at Allianz.

About Pan Finance

Each quarter Pan Finance delivers key information through time-sensitive financial news covering world markets, industry analysis and c-suite level interviews. Content from renowned academics and leading professionals provides an accessible view of global trends, with a focus on finance, economics, infrastructure, technology and sustainability - www.panfinance.net

Contact information

Olu Emmanuel

Head of Research & Awards

+44 (0) 208 090 0874

research@panfinance.net

awards@panfinance.net

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