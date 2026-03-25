British Council Launches Safeguarding Toolkit to Support Egyptian Schools Facing Digital Risks and Low Disclosure

Developed with UNICEF and grounded in 15+ years of British Council safeguarding practice across 100 countries





Helps schools move from safeguarding policy to consistent day-to-day practice





UNICEF estimates around 150 million students aged 13–15 experience peer-to-peer violence in or around schools globally





Rolling out across 2,500+ British Council Partner Schools worldwide, reaching nearly 1.7 million students





CAIRO, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The British Council, in partnership with UNICEF, has launched a new global Safeguarding Toolkit to support British Council Partner Schools in Egypt in strengthening early identification of safeguarding concerns and consistent decision-making as digital risks increase across the region.

Across the Middle East and North Africa, safeguarding risks are often hidden rather than absent. Digital exposure has increased the risk of online grooming and sexual exploitation, while social stigma can prevent children from speaking out. UNICEF and the ITU report that one in three internet users worldwide is a child, increasing exposure to exploitation and manipulation online. The World Health Organization estimates that one in seven adolescents lives with a mental health condition, often intersecting with safeguarding concerns in school settings. Yet the persistent gap is not awareness; it is implementation. Many schools have safeguarding policies, but everyday decision-making can vary.

Ammar Ahmed, Exams Director Egypt at the British Council, said: ‘The Safeguarding Toolkit provides schools with the clarity and confidence to act early, particularly where risks originate online or remain hidden due to stigma. Our aim is to support Egyptian Partner Schools in building a strong safeguarding culture where students feel safe to speak and are protected from harm.’

Almudena Olaguibel, Child Protection Officer at UNICEF Spain, said: ‘The Safeguarding Toolkit reflects a shared understanding between the British Council and UNICEF that effective protection depends on systems, not improvisation. As safeguarding risks become more complex and less visible, preparation, clarity and shared responsibility across school communities are essential.’

Designed as a practical, role-based implementation resource for everyday school use, the Toolkit supports a whole-school approach that reduces reliance on individual judgement. It clarifies responsibilities, strengthens recording and follow-up and establishes shared thresholds and escalation routes.

As safeguarding concerns increasingly move between online and offline environments, the Toolkit helps schools respond more consistently to risks including online grooming, harassment, coercion, impersonation and AI-generated sexual imagery, enabling earlier intervention before concerns escalate.

Rolling out across 2,500+ British Council Partner Schools globally, reaching nearly 1.7 million students, the Toolkit is designed to be adaptable across local legal contexts while maintaining consistency across an international school network.

Download the Safeguarding Toolkit (short version) or Full Safeguarding Toolkit

About British Council Partner Schools

British Council Partner Schools is a global community of 2,500+ schools, delivering UK qualifications such as International GCSEs, O Levels and A Levels. We help improve education quality, supporting learners worldwide to achieve their potential through UK education and qualifications. We support Partner Schools in over 40 countries, transforming lives of over 250,000 students each year.

Media contact:

Stella Wekesa, Regional Senior Communications Manager, Middle East and North Africa.

Email: stella.wekesa@britishcouncil.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f74ddc3-9b95-4dfb-9cbd-3432e6175a6c