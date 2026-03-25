CK Snacks Acquires Keystone, Expanding Geographic Reach and Manufacturing Capabilities within the Snack Food Category

Grand Rapids, Mich., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheeze Kurls, LLC dba CK Snacks (“CK Snacks”), today announced the acquisition of Keystone Food Products, Inc. (“Keystone”), a leading snack food manufacturer and co-packer based in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Keystone brings a decades-long legacy of manufacturing excellence to the CK Snacks platform, specializing in masa and cooked corn tortilla chips, corn chips, baked and fried extruded snacks, die cut and random-shaped snacks, party mixes, pellets, and natural and organic snack lines. The acquisition meaningfully expands CK Snacks' production capabilities and geographic presence, adding a state-of-the-art facility in Eastern Pennsylvania that further positions the combined platform as a premier partner to major retailers, grocery chains, and branded food companies across North America.

With the addition of Keystone, the CK Snacks platform will now comprise three best-in-class manufacturers — CK Snacks, Axium Foods, and Keystone — spanning complementary geographies and product categories. The combined platform is uniquely positioned to serve a broad range of customers across the United States, offering scale, flexibility, and manufacturing expertise.

Jamie Colbourne, CEO of CK Snacks, commented:

“We are very excited about the addition of Keystone to our snacking platform. This acquisition helps build out both our geographic reach and our portfolio of products, allowing us to better serve our customers and continue our growth trajectory.”

Keystone will continue to operate from its Easton, Pennsylvania facility, with CK Snacks leveraging shared capabilities in sales, finance, procurement, and operations to drive growth and efficiency across the platform.

About CK Snacks

CK Snacks, founded in 1964 and based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a leading manufacturer of private label snack foods, including fried and baked extruded products, popcorn, along with natural and organic snacks. Through its platform, which also includes Illinois-based private label snack food manufacturer Axium Foods, the company partners with major retailers and food companies across North America to deliver high-quality and innovative snacking solutions.

About Keystone Food Products, Inc.

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Easton, Pennsylvania, Keystone Food Products, Inc. is a premier snack food manufacturer and co-packer specializing in tortilla chips, corn chips, extruded snacks, pellets, and natural and organic snack lines. The company operates a state-of-the-art production facility and serves customers across North America.

Contact Information

Jamie Colbourne: jcolbourne@cksnacks.com