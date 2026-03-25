To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Executive Management

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300















25 March 2026

Company Announcement number 23/2026

Auction of mortgage-covered bonds series 10F and 11F

Realkredit Danmark will hold auctions of mortgage-covered bonds for the issuing of new loans in the above-mentioned series because of remortgaging activity as of 1 April 2026.

The auctions will be held on Friday 27 March 2026 with 31 March 2026 as value date.

Since the final amounts are expected to change until the day of the auctions, the final amounts will not be announced until the day of the auctions. The amounts will be announced via Bloomberg’s chat system on Friday 27 March at approx. 9.00 a.m. or by contacting the email mentioned below.

Terms and conditions of the auction are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

Realkredit Danmark further expects an increase in the sales of bonds financing:

FlexLån® (other maturities) DKK 1,000 mio.

Other floating rate loans DKK 900 mio.

Fixed rate loans DKK 200 mio.

It is expected that the main part of the bonds will be sold on tap Friday 27 March 2026.

A total of DKK 6.7 bn including the auction amounts is expected to be sold.

Realkredit Danmark is not obligated to sell the entire amount of bonds announced.





The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, chrro@rd.dk.

Attachments