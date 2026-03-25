Solar A/S: No 7 2026 Major shareholder announcement

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Solar A/S hereby announces that UBS Group AG has informed Solar that UBS Group AG holds 409,991 Class B shares of DKK 100 each in Solar, corresponding to a shareholding of 5.12%, which is a change compared with the previously announced shareholding of 5.09% disclosed on 12 February 2026.

The notification is due to a shift between UBS Group AG’s own holding of Class B shares and its holding of Class B shares pursuant to Section 38(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, whereby the holding has been reduced from 5.04% to 4.98%.



Contacts

CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01

CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62

IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11





Facts about Solar

Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers’ businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 12.2bn in 2025 and has approx. 3,000 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu.

Disclaimer

This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

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