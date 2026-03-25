Particle Therapy Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 3.50 Billion by 2035 Caused by the Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Cases Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Particle Therapy Market size is valued at USD 1.61 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.50 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.20% during 2026–2035.

The main factors driving the particle therapy market's growth are the rising incidence of cancer cases, the growing acceptance of heavy ion and proton therapy, the growing acceptance of precision medicine in cancer treatment, and the quick development of healthcare infrastructure.

Particle Therapy Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 1.61 Billion

USD 1.61 Billion Market Size by 2035: USD 3.50 Billion

USD 3.50 Billion CAGR: 8.20% from 2026 to 2035

8.20% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year: 2025

2025 Forecast Period: 2026–2035

2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The Particle Therapy Market is predicted to increase from 0.52 billion in 2025 to 1.04 billion by 2035 at a steady CAGR of 7.92%.

The growth can be attributed to a rise in global cancer cases, a rise in the use of proton and heavy ion therapy, and a widening range of applications in paediatric cancer, head & neck cancer, and lung cancer.

Rising Global Cancer Incidence and Increasing Demand for Precision Oncology to Drive Market Growth Globally

Hospitals, specialty oncology centers, and research institutions worldwide are increasingly using state-of-the-art proton and heavy ion therapy systems for better treatment outcomes and minimizing side effects, especially for paediatric and head & neck cancer treatments. Increased availability of single-room, compact, and modular systems is making it easier for more institutions and researchers to access and use particle therapy, and recent advances in beam delivery, imaging integration, and artificial intelligence-based treatment planning techniques are making it more patient-compliant.

Particle Therapy Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Therapy Type

Proton Therapy held the largest market share of 86.46% in 2025 owing to proven clinical efficacy, lower side effects, and wide reimbursement coverage in North America and Europe. Heavy ION Therapy are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.87% during 2026–2035 driven by its high biological effectiveness in treating radio-resistant tumours such as sarcomas, pancreatic cancer, and recurrent head and neck tumours.

By System Type

Multi-room System dominated with 66.55% market share in 2025 due to its capability to treat patients simultaneously in multiple gantries. Compact Proton Systems are projected to record the fastest CAGR of 9.77% through 2026–2035 due to advancements in single-room designs, reduced requirements for shielding, and shorter installation schedules.

By Application

Treatment accounted for the highest market share of 92.12% in 2025 due to the gold-standard status of particle therapy in treating complex cancers where accuracy is a prime concern. Clinical Research are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.11% during the forecast period due to advancements in translational oncology and investigations into particle therapy in combination with immunotherapy agents and biologics.

By Cancer Type

Paediatric cancer dominated with a 22.27% share in 2025 driven by its unparalleled capability to minimize side effects in paediatric and young patients. Head & Neck Cancer are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.79% through 2026–2035 driven by its precision in treating tumours in areas close to critical structures such as the brainstem, spinal cord, and optic nerves.

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Particle Therapy Market Regional Insights:

Due to the high incidence of cancer and the robust infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada, the North American particle therapy market has been dominated, with a share of 42.44% in 2025. Due to favorable payment rules and a high degree of expertise, proton therapy systems have been widely accepted in hospitals and specialist clinics, which has significantly accelerated expansion in North America.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region for the Asia-Pacific Particle Therapy Market, with 10.75% CAGR in 2025. The region is witnessing a rise in cancer cases, development of healthcare infrastructure, and robust investments by governments.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Particle Therapy Market Report:

Ion Beam Applications (IBA)

Varian Medical Systems (Siemens Healthineers)

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mevion Medical Systems Inc.

ProTom International Inc.

Advanced Oncotherapy Plc

Optivus Proton Therapy Inc.

Elekta AB

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

ACCEL Instruments GmbH

Shinva Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

Particle Therapy Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

HBL Power Systems Ltd.

Fermilab (Collaborative Technology)

Varian Particle Therapy GmbH

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology

Proton International Inc.

Particle Therapy Market Recent Developments:

In September 2025 , IBA announced successful commissioning of a new compact proton therapy system in India, expanding accessibility and reinforcing its leadership in emerging markets.

, IBA announced successful commissioning of a new compact proton therapy system in India, expanding accessibility and reinforcing its leadership in emerging markets. In October 2025, Varian launched its next-generation proton therapy platform featuring enhanced imaging integration, aiming to improve treatment precision and patient outcomes.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ADOPTION & USAGE METRICS – helps you understand penetration of proton and heavy ion therapy across cancer centers, patient treatment volumes, and adoption trends across system types and oncology segments.

– helps you understand penetration of proton and heavy ion therapy across cancer centers, patient treatment volumes, and adoption trends across system types and oncology segments. OPERATIONAL & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate treatment efficiency, beam precision, machine reliability, and accuracy in dose delivery for improved clinical outcomes.

– helps you evaluate treatment efficiency, beam precision, machine reliability, and accuracy in dose delivery for improved clinical outcomes. TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you track advancements such as AI-driven treatment planning, compact system adoption, and innovations enhancing patient safety and precision.

– helps you track advancements such as AI-driven treatment planning, compact system adoption, and innovations enhancing patient safety and precision. END-USE & MARKET INSIGHTS – helps you identify regional adoption trends, end-user preferences, and the impact of evolving oncology practices on demand for particle therapy systems.

– helps you identify regional adoption trends, end-user preferences, and the impact of evolving oncology practices on demand for particle therapy systems. CLINICAL OUTCOME & DEMAND DRIVERS – helps you assess improvements in survival rates, growing demand from paediatric oncology, and increased usage in rare and complex cancer treatments.

Particle Therapy Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.61 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 3.50 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.20% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Therapy Type (Proton Therapy, Heavy Ion Therapy, Neutron Therapy, Carbon Ion Therapy, Others)

• By System Type (Multi-room Systems, Single-room Systems, Compact Proton Systems, Modular Systems, Others)

• By Application (Treatment, Clinical Research, Academic Training, Industrial/Technology Development, Others)

• By Cancer Type (Pediatric Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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