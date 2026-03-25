Glendale, CA, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BudPop, a Los Angeles-based hemp wellness brand, crossed a major commercial milestone in 2026, driven by surging consumer demand for legal, lab-tested, high-potency mushroom gummies.

BudPop, a leading U.S.-based hemp wellness brand founded in 2021, today announced it crossed a significant commercial milestone: the sale of 280,000 units of its High Potency Magic Mushroom Gummies between January and December 2026, representing a 67% year-over-year increase from 168,000 units sold in 2025.

The milestone places BudPop among the fastest-growing brands in the U.S. functional mushroom products market, which is forecast to expand by USD $328.2 million at a CAGR of 9% between 2024 and 2029. It also reflects a broader consumer shift toward legal, plant-based wellness formats, with online sales of magic mushroom gummy products rising 45% year-over-year in 2025.

Budpop Announces Record Sales For Magic Mushroom Gummies In 2026

Total Units And Revenue

In 2026, BudPop sold 280,000 units of its High Potency Magic Mushroom Gummies , generating approximately $9.8 million in gross revenue, which is a 67% increase from 2025. At a retail price of $39.95 per 10-count bag, the figures reflect sustained consumer demand for a product that has earned the #1 ranking among 25 brands reviewed by a respected lifestyle wellness publication.

Sales Velocity Breakdown

Monthly sales grew from approximately 16,000 units in January 2026 to 31,000 units by December 2026, reflecting a 42% month-over-month acceleration in H2 2026. The second half of the year drove the steepest gains, consistent with broader category trends showing accelerating consumer adoption through Q3 and Q4.

Channel % of Total Sales YoY Growth Direct-to-Consumer (website) 74% 71% Referrals 18% 48% Subscription / Auto-Reorder 8% 93%

The direct-to-consumer channel continued to dominate, consistent with the category's shift toward digital-first purchasing. BudPop's $29.96-per-month subscription tier grew the fastest, reflecting strong product satisfaction and repeat-use behavior.

The Rising Popularity Of Magic Mushroom Gummies In The U.S.

What Are Magic Mushroom Gummies?

Magic mushroom gummies are edible products formulated to deliver an elevated, sensory-forward experience through a blend of legal, natural ingredients. BudPop's High Potency Magic Mushroom Gummies contain 1,500mg of a proprietary blend per gummy.

The formula contains no psilocybin, no Amanita muscaria, and no controlled compounds of any kind, making them federally legal and eligible for shipping to most U.S. states.

The Mushroom Gummy Market Size

The U.S. psychedelic mushroom market was valued at USD 2.25 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% through 2030. The processed segment of gummies and edibles is the fastest-growing subsegment at a 12.2% CAGR. Globally, the market is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion in 2026 and USD 3.0 billion by 2033.

Why The Demand For Magic Mushroom Gummies Is Increasing In 2026

Consumer interest in this category is not anecdotal. Google searches for Amanita muscaria mushroom products rose 114% between 2022 and 2023, according to researchers at the University of California, San Diego, who published their findings in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. Sales of functional mushroom products have broadly climbed 450% since 2021 (Axios, 2025). BudPop's 2026 sales figures are a direct commercial reflection of that trend.

What Is Driving Consumer Interest In Magic Mushroom Gummies?

Consumer surveys consistently identify behavioral wellness as the primary purchase driver in this category. Data shows that buyers in the 25-to-44 age range cite mental clarity, stress management, and sleep-quality support as their top motivations. These are survey-reported motivations, not clinical outcomes.

The Council for Responsible Nutrition's 2024 consumer survey found that three in four Americans currently use dietary supplements as part of a proactive wellness routine. BudPop's customer data mirrors this: 71% of 2026 buyers fell in the 25-to-44 age range, with mental clarity cited by 64%, stress management by 58%, and sleep quality by 47% as their primary purchase motivations.

What Makes Budpop's Magic Mushroom Gummies Different

Formulation Transparency

Each BudPop High Potency Magic Mushroom Gummy delivers 1,500mg of a precisely measured proprietary blend, formulated to produce the classic mushroom experience through entirely federally legal ingredients. The formula contains no psilocybin, no Amanita muscaria, no synthetic additives, and no artificial dyes. Plant-based, vegan, and clean-label in every batch, every time.

Third-Party Testing

An ISO-certified third-party laboratory independently tests every production batch for potency, heavy metals, and microbial contaminants. Batch-specific Certificates of Analysis are published publicly at budpop.com/lab-testing/ and tied to the exact batch a customer orders, not a generic prior report. BudPop also publishes a full SSRI warning and side effects disclosure on every product page before purchase.

Manufacturing Standards

BudPop's Magic Mushroom Gummies are manufactured to cGMP standards in a domestic U.S. facility, with full ingredient traceability from source to shelf. The same pharmaceutical-grade production standards apply across BudPop's entire product line.

Consumer Demand Signal

According to UC San Diego researchers, online searches for Amanita muscaria mushroom products rose by 114% between 2022 and 2023, making it one of the fastest-growing wellness search trends on record. BudPop's 2026 unit milestone confirms that documented consumer interest is converting into purchase behavior at scale.

Customer Voice: Experience And Social Proof

"I tried a few brands before finding BudPop. The difference in consistency is noticeable every single time. I always know what I'm getting." - Jamie, California, Verified Buyer, Jan. 2026

"The subscription price makes it easy to keep these stocked. One gummy on a Friday evening is exactly what I need after a long week." - Marcus, Texas, Verified Buyer, Feb. 2026

"What got me was the COA tied to my actual batch. I checked it before I ordered. That's the standard every brand should hold itself to." - Priya, Florida, Verified Buyer, March 2026

Repeat Purchase Rate

BudPop's subscription and auto-reorder tier grew 93% year-over-year in 2026, reaching 8% of total sales volume. The brand's 30-day happiness guarantee and free shipping on orders over $99 have contributed to a repeat-purchase rate that unit sales figures alone do not capture.

“Reaching 280,000 units sold in a single year is not just a business milestone. It is a signal that American consumers are ready for a smarter, more intentional relationship with functional wellness,” said Erin Zadoorian, spokesperson, BudPop. “We built BudPop on the belief that cannabis should be safe, accessible, and enjoyable. Every product we release reflects that vision. The demand we have seen in 2026 tells us we were right.”

Future Outlook

BudPop enters this year with strong commercial momentum and a clear product roadmap that includes new formulations, expanded flavor options, and the development of broader subscription tiers. The processed mushroom gummy segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in the broader U.S. mushroom market through 2030 at a CAGR of 12.2%. Functional mushroom product sales have climbed 450% since 2021. BudPop's trajectory positions the brand to capture a meaningful and growing share of that expansion.

About BudPop

BudPop is a Los Angeles, California-based hemp wellness brand founded in 2021. The company specializes in federally legal hemp-derived products, including High-Potency Magic Mushroom Gummies , Delta-8, Delta-9, CBD, and THCa. Every BudPop product is manufactured to cGMP standards and third-party tested by an ISO-certified laboratory, with batch-specific Certificates of Analysis published at budpop.com/lab-testing/.