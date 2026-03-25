Wowza's Elliot Miller Joins Colorado PBS12 Board of Directors

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wowza, a leader in video streaming infrastructure, today announced that Elliot Miller, the company’s Chief Legal Officer and Head of Operations, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of PBS12, Colorado Public Television (KBDI-TV) and will serve on the Board’s Finance Committee. The appointment recognizes Miller’s experience at the intersection of media technology and business operations.

Miller has served at Wowza for 14 years, as Wowza has evolved from its early days as a pioneering streaming media server into one of the most trusted names in global live and on-demand video infrastructure, used by thousands of global customers, including Google, Viking River Cruises, SpaceX, and numerous municipal and PBS television stations. Over the course of his tenure, he has held executive roles spanning legal, HR, finance, and corporate development, as well as serving as GM of multiple business units.

“We are thrilled to welcome Elliot to the PBS12 Board of Directors,” said Bobby Springer, President and General Manager of PBS12. “Elliot’s years at Wowza have given him a deep knowledge of the rapidly evolving media technology and broadcast business landscapes. As public media increasingly relies on digital distribution to engage and serve our community, that expertise is enormously valuable. We look forward to his perspective and business acumen he will bring to our Board and Finance Committee.”

PBS12, Colorado’s independent public television station, serves viewers across the state with educational programming, local productions, and trusted news content. The station’s board provides strategic oversight, fiduciary governance, and community leadership in support of its public service mission.

“Public media plays an irreplaceable role in our communities, and PBS12 is a station I am thrilled to support,” said Elliot Miller. “My work at Wowza has given me a front-row seat to how technology is transforming the way content is created, distributed, and consumed, and I believe those insights can help PBS12 continue to innovate and fulfill its mission for Coloradans. I’m honored to contribute to this organization.”

About Wowza

Wowza provides flexible video infrastructure solutions that power live and on-demand experiences across surveillance, events, entertainment, and more. Trusted by developers and technical teams worldwide, Wowza stands apart for its unmatched deployment control, reliability, and extensibility. Whether streaming from air-gapped networks or hyperscale clouds, customers rely on Wowza to embed scalable video in the most demanding environments without compromising on customization or control. With purpose-built tools, deep protocol support, and expert engineering resources, Wowza helps teams build video workflows that work anywhere video needs to go. For more information, visit wowza.com.

About PBS12 (Colorado Public Television)

PBS12 is a different kind of PBS station. Rooted in independence and diverse viewpoints, PBS12 celebrates community, delights audiences, and expands perspectives for all Coloradans. Originally known as KBDI Channel 12, PBS12 began broadcasting from a Broomfield garage on February 22, 1980, the brainchild of activists who sought to broaden the viewpoints on local television. Today, PBS12 delivers trusted educational and public affairs programming, local productions, and national PBS content to viewers across Colorado through broadcast, streaming, and digital platforms. PBS12 is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, visit pbs12.org.

For Media Enquiries, contact:

Clare Plaisted

PRComs

clare@prcoms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78ddaa09-3db6-477f-9a39-6df556e56cca