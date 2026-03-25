Laryngoscope Market Size Set to Surpass USD 1.9 Billion by 2035; Increasing Surgical Procedures to Augment Growth Globally – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laryngoscope Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Laryngoscope Market size is valued at USD 883.32 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1916.27 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.13% during 2026–2035. The market is growing due to a number of factors, including the usage of video laryngoscopes, the development of healthcare infrastructure, the rise of respiratory and airway-related disorders, and surgical operations.

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The U.S. laryngoscopes market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.38% between 2025 and 2035. By 2035, the market will have grown from 302.33 million USD in 2025 to 613.96 million USD. This is because more operations are performed, respiratory and airway management diseases are more common, video laryngoscopy is more widely accepted, and disposable and portable laryngoscopy devices are being purchased.

Rising Surgical Procedures and Emergency Intubations to Boost Market Growth Globally

One of the key elements that will drive the laryngoscope market is the increase in respiratory conditions including COPD, asthma, and other airway-related issues. In order to improve the success rates of first-pass efforts, hospitals, emergency medical services, and other medical facilities are increasingly utilizing sophisticated video laryngoscopes to aid endotracheal intubation. The laryngoscope industry will develop even more as a result of the growing trend of disposable laryngoscopes, mostly as a result of infection control procedures.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Video Laryngoscopes held the largest market share of 47.45% in 2025 and they expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.66% during 2026–2035. The segment’s growth is driven by their proven efficacy to enhance the success rates of intubations.

By Usability

Reusable dominated with 67.12% market share in 2025 due to the presence of hospitals and specialty centers equipped with sterilization facilities, which provide a high level of cost efficiency. Disposable are projected to record the fastest CAGR of 9.55% through 2026–2035 due to its infection control benefits, ease of use, and increasing adoption in Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Emergency Medical Services.

By End User

Hospitals accounted for the highest market share of 61.54% in 2025 as they are the main venue for surgeries, emergency intubations, and advanced airway management. Ambulatory Surgical Centers & EMS are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.17% during the forecast period as they are using disposable video laryngoscopes, which are cost-efficient.

By Age Group

Adult dominated with a 68.21% share in 2025 due to the fact that this is the most important patient population in terms of surgical procedures globally. Neonatal & Paediatric are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.45% through 2026–2035 due to the growing need for miniaturized video laryngoscopes.

Regional Insights:

By 2025, the North American laryngoscope market will account for 40.98% of the worldwide laryngoscope market. This is due to a robust healthcare foundation, an increase in surgical operations, and emergency intubations. In this area, video laryngoscopes are widely used, particularly in emergency rooms, hospitals, and specialized clinics.

The Asia-Pacific Laryngoscope Market is growing to become the fastest-growing region with 9.62% CAGR, with factors like an increase in healthcare infrastructure, surgical procedures, and prevalence of respiratory and airway diseases contributing to this trend.

Recent Developments:

In 2025 , Medtronic Plc launched an expanded range of McGRATH video laryngoscope products. This moves further consolidated Medtronic’s position in the emergency and surgical airway management market.

, Medtronic Plc launched an expanded range of McGRATH video laryngoscope products. This moves further consolidated Medtronic’s position in the emergency and surgical airway management market. In 2025, the company, which has been a global leader in disposable laryngoscopes, introduced its next-generation disposable video laryngoscope, the Ambu aScope 5, which provides better visualization as well as minimizes the risk of cross-contamination.

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Major Laryngoscope Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are

Medtronic

Ambu A/S

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Verathon Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Smiths Medical (ICU Medical)

Olympus Corporation

Vyaire Medical

Mindray Medical International

Richard Wolf GmbH

Penlon Ltd.

HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Timesco Healthcare Ltd.

SunMed

Intersurgical Ltd.

Airways Development LLC

Flexicare Medical Ltd.

Truphatek International Ltd.

Sharn Anesthesia

BOMImed Inc

Laryngoscope Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Video Laryngoscopes

Direct Laryngoscopes

Fiber-Optic Laryngoscopes

Flexible Laryngoscopes

Others

By Usability

Reusable

Disposable

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers & EMS

Others

By Age Group

Adult

Neonatal & Paediatric

Geriatric

Others

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ADOPTION & USAGE METRICS – helps you understand penetration of video vs. direct laryngoscopes, procedure volumes, and adoption trends across disposable, reusable, and specialized airway devices.

– helps you understand penetration of video vs. direct laryngoscopes, procedure volumes, and adoption trends across disposable, reusable, and specialized airway devices. OPERATIONAL & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate intubation efficiency, first-pass success rates, device reliability, and reduction in airway management complications.

– helps you evaluate intubation efficiency, first-pass success rates, device reliability, and reduction in airway management complications. TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you track advancements in AI-assisted guidance, portable video laryngoscopes, and innovations reducing cross-contamination risks.

– helps you track advancements in AI-assisted guidance, portable video laryngoscopes, and innovations reducing cross-contamination risks. END-USE & MARKET INSIGHTS – helps you identify regional adoption patterns, end-user preferences, and the impact of evolving surgical practices on device demand.

– helps you identify regional adoption patterns, end-user preferences, and the impact of evolving surgical practices on device demand. CLINICAL OUTCOME & SAFETY IMPROVEMENT METRICS – helps you assess improved patient outcomes, reduced ICU stays, and growing demand for precision airway management in critical care settings.

Laryngoscope Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 883.32 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 1916.27 Million CAGR CAGR of 8.13% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Laryngoscope Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Product Type

6. Laryngoscope Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Usability

7. Laryngoscope Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End User

8. Laryngoscope Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Age Group

9. Laryngoscope Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Assumptions

13. Disclaimer

14. Appendix

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