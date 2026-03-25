STS Digital Unveils First-to-Market Structured Products Platform, Partnering with Kraken

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STS Digital, one of the world’s leading principal derivatives trading firms, today announced the pioneering launch of its global Structured Products platform aimed at banks, institutional investors, family offices, external asset managers (EAMs), and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) seeking advanced, risk-managed exposure to digital assets.

The new platform provides institutional-grade liquidity for a subset of the 400 digital asset tokens including altcoins, targeting a growing segment of the digital assets market as the majority of trading activity remains concentrated in major assets.

Investors are now able to access a comprehensive range of solutions including:

Yield Enhancement Strategies : STS Digital unlocks options-based income solutions to deliver yield opportunities that outpace conventional crypto staking and basis trades.

: STS Digital unlocks options-based income solutions to deliver yield opportunities that outpace conventional crypto staking and basis trades. Capital Protection & Participation : Structured products allow investors to preserve principal and buffered notes while gaining asymmetrical returns.

: Structured products allow investors to preserve principal and buffered notes while gaining asymmetrical returns. Bespoke Structuring Expertise : STS Digital provides tailored exposure to specific return objectives while benefiting from institutional-grade structuring and execution.

: STS Digital provides tailored exposure to specific return objectives while benefiting from institutional-grade structuring and execution. Professional and Regulated Operating Framework: Operating under a Bermuda DABA issued M License, STS Digital delivers the highest standards of security, transparency and legal oversight for institutions.

“This launch marks a significant advancement in expanding our institutional access to sophisticated digital asset investment solutions. Our trading platform offers an unparalleled breadth of assets, spanning both leading cryptocurrencies and a diverse range of altcoins, enabling institutions to invest with greater flexibility, precision, and strategic control. This framework enables us to partner with institutions as they expand and refine their digital asset capabilities.”

- Jeremy Dominh, Head of Structured Products, STS Digital.

First Partnership

Earlier this month, Kraken launched Dual Investment, a new offering that enables eligible clients to earn fixed returns on Bitcoin or Ether, with payouts available in-kind or in USD. Kraken is leveraging STS Digital’s yield enhancement capabilities and derivatives expertise, Dual Investment expands access to advanced income strategies for a broader range of investors.

“We are pleased to combine our derivatives expertise with Kraken’s distribution. This launch marks an important milestone for STS Digital as we expand our offering and deepen our collaboration with Kraken. Our alignment enables partners to bring options and structured products to their clients with instant access to liquidity, supported by broad token coverage, deep product breadth, and consistent liquidity.”

— Maxime Seiler, CEO, STS Digital

“Partnering with STS to bring structured strategies like covered calls to our platform strengthens our growing suite of derivatives solutions and gives clients a new way to generate return that’s distinct from traditional crypto approaches like staking or lending. This collaboration reflects our commitment to offering flexible, innovative products that help clients engage with digital assets in more sophisticated ways.”

— Alexia Theodorou, Director of Derivatives, Kraken

STS Digital is scaling its end-to-end solution through strategic distribution partnerships across both traditional finance and the digital asset ecosystem. Anchored by its principal options trading platform and complemented by its first-to-market structured products platform, the firm is setting a new benchmark in digital assets trading, enabling institutional clients to meet growing demand for more sophisticated trading strategies.

About STS Digital

STS Digital Ltd. is a regulated principal trading firm specialised in digital-asset derivatives and providing institutional-grade market access to professional clients and financial institutions.. Clients can trade more than 400 tokens across vanilla and exotic options, spot, and structured products through a unified platform spanning UI, API, and voice channels. Built by derivatives veterans, it delivers deep liquidity, competitive pricing, and rigorous risk-management to ensure a seamless trading experience. STS Digital Ltd. is licensed under the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA), holding a DABA M License and operates within a robust regulatory framework.

STS Digital is backed by leading industry investors including CMT Digital, Payward, Arrington Capital, Strobe Ventures, F-Prime and BitRock Capital.

W: https://www.stsdigital.io/

About Kraken

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world’s longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 600 digital assets, traditional assets such as U.S. futures and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by millions of institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

For more information about Kraken’s Dual Investment solution, please visit: https://blog.kraken.com/product/pro/introducing-dual-investments

Kraken’s suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional and Kraken’s onchain offerings. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

Media Contact

Karen Bertoli,

STS Digital

E: karen@stsdigital.io

T: +1 (305) 216 4190