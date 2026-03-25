Bunzl Sets Global First: In-house CIMS‑GB Verification Experts

BURLINGTON, Ontario, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunzl Canada has achieved a global first with the addition of the world’s first CIMS‑GB Verification Experts to its Cleaning & Hygiene business team, further strengthening its national leadership in sustainability, compliance, and third‑party verified cleaning and hygiene solutions. Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene is proud to announce that Darrell Campbell and David L. Smith have become the first individuals globally to earn ISSA’s advanced CIMS‑GB Verification Expert designation, setting a new benchmark for the cleaning industry in Canada.





CIMS‑GB is the facility management and cleaning industry’s leading framework for operational excellence and sustainable cleaning, helping facility managers establish consistent, auditable systems for service delivery, workforce management, health and safety, and environmental performance. While many facility management and cleaning industry professionals hold the CIMS‑GB Certified Expert (CCE) credential, Verification Experts possess additional, ISSA‑authorized expertise in auditing, evidence evaluation, and independent third‑party assessment.

“This milestone reflects a major step forward in global CIMS‑GB adoption,” said Shane Ferris of ISSA. “Darrell and David’s achievement demonstrate Bunzl’s commitment to raising industry standards.”

Demand for CIMS‑GB continues to rise across Canada as organizations seek to verify their cleaning programs as sustainable and compliant, while delivering consistent service.

“Innovation at Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene has always been about bringing our customers the industry’s most advanced solutions and expertise,” said Brock Tully, Sr. Vice President, Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene. “By becoming the first organization in the world to bring CIMS‑GB Verification Experts in‑house, we’re building on that legacy, connecting our ConfidentClean® customized solution design and our exclusive CleanWatch™ platform with expert‑led verification expertise. This delivers real‑time insights and continuous improvement to help customers operate more efficiently, while meeting the highest standards of sustainability in their facility cleaning programs.”

With in‑house CIMS‑GB Verification Experts, Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene is uniquely positioned to support organizations through the entire lifecycle of sustainable cleaning programs, from solution design and implementation to independent, third‑party verification.

ConfidentClean® provides a customized, site‑specific approach to cleaning and hygiene program design, ensuring that processes, products, and training align with operational needs and sustainability goals. When combined with CleanWatch™, Bunzl’s proprietary performance monitoring and insights platform, customers gain increased visibility into program execution, consistency, and outcomes.

The addition of Verification Expert capabilities allows Bunzl to bridge the gap between program implementation and formal verification, helping organizations move beyond self‑reported compliance toward credible, defensible, third‑party validated performance.

“With this level of expertise and insight, we can help organizations implement standardized processes, measurable performance metrics, and healthier, more sustainable cleaning programs,” said David L. Smith, Cleaning Hygiene & Sanitation Director at Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene.

The addition of Verification Expert capabilities allows Bunzl to bridge the gap between program implementation and formal verification, helping organizations move beyond self‑reported compliance toward credible, defensible, third‑party validated performance.

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is an operating company of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L), a FTSE100 company listed on the London Stock Exchange in the Support Services sector.

Media Inquiries

Margo Hunnisett

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Bunzl Canada Inc.

margo.hunnisett@bunzlcanada.ca

(905) 630-3749

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