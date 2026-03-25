Garrett Motion to hold Technology and Investor Day on Wednesday May 20, 2026 in New York City

PLYMOUTH, Mich. and ROLLE, Switzerland, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX), a leading differentiated automotive technology provider, today announced that it will host its 2026 Technology and Investor Day in New York City on May 20, 2026.

Garrett’s leadership team will outline the next phase of the company’s strategic evolution, including progress across its Turbo, Zero‑Emission Vehicle and Industrial technology portfolios, as well as the company’s long‑term growth trajectory and financial priorities. The event will feature presentations, technology demonstrations, and detailed discussions on Garrett’s strategy and financial framework.

Presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET, followed by an interactive exhibition showcasing select Garrett technologies. A webcast of the formal session will be available for those unable to attend in person.

To access the webcast and supporting materials, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Garrett Motion website at the time of the event at: www.investors.garrettmotion.com

For additional information, please contact the Garrett Motion Investor Relations team at investorrelations@garrettmotion.com

About Garrett Motion Inc.

A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its well-recognized expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO2 emissions. Garrett is committed to advancing turbo applications while leveraging its unique technology solutions, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for automotive and industrial applications. Garrett has six R&D centers, 13 manufacturing facilities, and a team of approximately 8,700 employees in more than 20 countries. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com.