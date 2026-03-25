Notch Raises $30 Million to Bring Production-Ready AI Agents to Regulated Industries

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notch, an AI platform for regulated industries, today announced a $30 million Series A funding round, bringing total funding raised to $45 million. The round was led by Headline with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Jibe Ventures, Illuminate Financial, and Phoenix Insurance. The multi-firm investment highlights the growing demand from regulated industries for AI automation that drives business results without sacrificing accuracy or oversight. Notch is building the AI operating system for regulated industries, initially focused on global insurers, large brokers, and financial institutions.





“The insurance industry is beginning to understand the full potential of agentic AI,” said Notch Co-Founder and CEO Rafael Broshi. “However, much of the market today is focused on point solutions that automate individual tasks, resulting in fragmented systems and mounting technical debt. The bigger opportunity is connecting broker and policyholder interactions directly to governed, compliant operational execution across the insurer’s core workflows. That’s where AI moves from incremental efficiency to a real end-to-end competitive advantage.”

Beyond Chatbots: AI That Executes End-to-End



Notch deploys AI agents that automate and execute operational workflows end-to-end. Use cases are typically grouped into conversational workflows and back-office operations. On the conversational side, Notch supports broker, partner, and policyholder interactions such as policy servicing requests, document and data collection, structured intake for claims and underwriting submissions, and inquiries that require system-level execution. Internally, the Notch platform also acts as a co-pilot for operations teams, allowing adjusters, underwriters, and service representatives to query long claim files, policy documents, and submission materials in natural language and receive structured, traceable answers grounded in source data, along with rapid summarization of complex files and submissions.

On the back-office side, Notch automates high-volume operational workflows by ingesting documents and communications, extracting structured data, classifying and routing submissions or claims, and prioritizing time-sensitive requests for the appropriate teams.

Born in Insurance, Built into the AI OS for Regulated Industries



Notch was originally founded in 2021 as a disruptive specialty insurer that experienced firsthand how hard it was to grow when every decision needed to be compliant, traceable, and accurate. Notch wanted to use AI to improve how they served customers and ran operations, but the AI tools available at the time were black boxes: unpredictable, hard to audit, and not built for industries with strict rules and regulations. Notch decided to create a system with the controls, transparency, and reliability that insurance work requires. What started as something Notch built internally, turned into a full platform: an operating system that lets regulated businesses safely roll out AI across their operations, track how it's performing, and grow it over time. Over the past 12 months, Notch has grown ARR by 12x, with adoption across leading global insurers, financial services firms, and other organizations seeking AI that can execute complex operational workflows end-to-end.





“The insurance industry has moved beyond experimenting with AI and is already using it in day-to-day operational workflows,” said Gil Tamir, Phoenix’s Deputy CEO & Director of Innovation and Technology. “The hard part is building systems that meet governance and reliability requirements while also improving the customer experience. Policyholders expect to handle actions on their own, get answers quickly, and communicate in natural language that understands their situation. That combination is very difficult for most companies to build internally. You need to be able to explain every decision it makes, keep it under control, and trust that it's consistently accurate. Notch has created a system that does just that.”



The Series A funding will accelerate Notch’s expansion in the U.S. and support continued development of its platform as the AI operating system for regulated industries.

About Notch

Notch deploys AI agents that automate and execute operational workflows across both conversational and back-office processes, with the visibility, governance, and auditability required for regulated environments. Notch enables organizations to move AI from pilots to production safely, delivering measurable operational impact while preserving compliance and human oversight. Notch is an autonomous AI platform built for leaders who care about outcomes. Acting like a company's best support agent, only faster, smarter, and always on, Notch autonomously resolves complex customer inquiries with precision and brand consistency across any channel and language. www.notch.cx

About Headline

With teams on the ground across four continents, Headline is a global & multi-stage venture capital firm backing founders building the world’s boldest outliers. The firm has established itself as a leading partner in artificial intelligence, supporting companies like Mistral AI, AMI Labs, Fundamental, Black Forest Labs, Notch CX, DeepIP…and investing across the full stack, from foundational technologies to vertical AI applications reshaping entire industries. More on Headline.com

About Lightspeed Venture Partners

Lightspeed Venture Partners is a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in AI, Enterprise, Consumer, Health, and Fintech. Over the past 25 years, the Lightspeed team has backed hundreds of entrepreneurs and helped build more than 500 companies globally, including Abridge, Affirm, Anthropic, Cato Networks, Epic Games, Glean, Moveworks, Navan, Netskope, Rubrik, Snap, Wiz, and more. Lightspeed and its global team currently manage over $30B in AUM across the Lightspeed platform, with investment professionals and advisors in the U.S., Europe, India, Israel, and Southeast Asia. www.lsvp.com .

Media Contact: Lisa van der Pool vanderpoolmedia@vanderpoolmediastrategies.com

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