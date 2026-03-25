Algernon Health Announces NOVASCAN NEUROIMAGING CLINICS™ as the New Brand Name for its U.S. Brain PET Scanning Centers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Health Inc. (the “Company” or “Algernon”) (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW0) (OTCQB: AGNPF), is pleased to introduce NovaScan Neuroimaging ClinicsTM as the new brand name and visual identity for its planned U.S. network of brain PET scanning centers being launched at the HCA Florida University Medical Offices building in Davie, and featuring the U.S. FDA-cleared CareMiBrain™ system, a groundbreaking, standalone PET scanner without an integrated CT component.

NovaScan Neuroimaging ClinicsTM





The new brand name and visual identity has been designed with a clean and elegant look reflective of the Company’s vision for a streamlined approach to dedicated brain PET imaging, and the revolutionary technology that the Company clinics will feature.

The name incorporates the words “Nova” and “Scan”, the former of which is a Latin derivative meaning ‘new’. Together, they combine to form an original name capturing the spirit of the next chapter in medical imaging to be anchored in optimized scanning, highest quality reporting, rapid turnarounds, and a high-touch, comfort enhanced patient experience.

The navy and red fonts offer a strong element of American heritage while the logo, comprised of an offset collection of two groupings of circles has been designed to reflect the shape of a brain and its stem. The circles represent the aspiration of cognitive health and harmony for all patients while the various colors – blue, purple, green, pink, and grey – evoke additional sentiments of trust, insight, renewal, compassion, and balance in the delivery of our medical services.

The Florida clinic will be the first of its kind in the U.S. providing dedicated, brain optimized PET scans to aid in the detection and treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease, by confirming the presence of beta-amyloid plaques associated with Alzheimer’s progression. The clinic will also scan patients for other forms of dementia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and brain cancer, and will also be available for use in clinical trials to help test new tracers being developed.

Because The CareMiBrain™ technology is a standalone system and is not combined with computed tomography (CT), patients receive 25% less radiation. With traditional PET/CT scanners, the CT component cannot be turned off during a brain scan because the data and images are interwoven.

“Our goal was to settle on a name and symbol that would capture the essence of what we are planning to achieve in offering a new approach to dedicated brain PET scanning as an important component of the healthcare system,” says Christopher J. Moreau, CEO of Algernon Health. “We will quite literally be offering a ‘new scan’ and experience through our clinics and an advanced standard of technology and service to patients and the medical community alike.”

The Company’s inaugural clinic at the HCA Florida University Medical Offices building in Davie, is approximately twenty minutes southwest of Fort Lauderdale.

Click here for a 3D tour of the very first NovaScan Neuroimaging ClinicsTM location in the U.S., to be opened in a newly built suite, which is currently being furnished and fully outfitted: Offices 360 View



HCA Florida University Medical Office Building - Davie, Florida.

Algernon will provide an update shortly on its planned official clinic opening date and when it will be able to start accepting referrals and begin conducting PET brain scans for patients.

Christopher J. Moreau

CEO

Algernon Health Inc.

604.398.4175 Ext 701

cjmoreau@algernonhealth.com



https://www.algernonhealth.com/

About Algernon Health

Algernon is a Canadian healthcare company focused on the provision of brain specific PET scanning services through a planned network of new neuroimaging clinics in the U.S. for the early-stage detection of Alzheimer’s Disease, and other forms of dementia, as well as epilepsy, neuro-oncology, and movement disorders including Parkinson’s disease. Algernon has a program for Repirinast, a repurposed drug for CKD, and is also the parent company of Algernon NeuroScience, a wholly owned subsidiary, that has been advancing a psychedelic program investigating a proprietary form of DMT for stroke and traumatic brain injury recovery. The Company’s chronic cough drug Ifenprodil, which works by stopping cough in the brain, was sold for USD $2M cash and a 20% equity position in Seyltx, a private U.S. based drug development company that continues to advance research on the drug.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: No Securities Exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to clinic opening, both the inaugural site and additional clinic locations throughout the U.S., referral acceptance and the offering of PET scanning timelines, product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

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