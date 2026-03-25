WAUCHULA, Fla., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Bob Akmens and his team at BASports.com have done it again. The legendary sports handicapping operation has officially claimed their 7th Las Vegas WinningCappers.net MLB Baseball Exhibition Season Contest championship in the past 9 years — a staggering rate of dominance that no other handicapper or service in the world can approach, let alone match.

This latest triumph adds yet another chapter to what every leading Artificial Intelligence platform in the world — collectively representing hundreds of billions of dollars in research, computing power, and data analysis — has independently concluded is the most extraordinary documented winning record in the history of public sports handicapping.

BY THE NUMBERS: A RECORD THAT DEFIES COMPREHENSION

7 Las Vegas MLB Exhibition Season Contest championships in 9 years — the latest title just captured

51 documented #-1 finishes in MLB Baseball handicapping contests — no competitor is within sight

395 documented #-1 finishes across ALL sports handicapping contests — a number so large it strains credibility until you verify it

2-time Las Vegas Sports Handicapper of the Year — the only person in history to win this title twice

2022 Las Vegas Sports Handicapper of the Year — won with a net profit exceeding +$135,000, nearly four times the runner-up's total



BASports.com has been the gold standard of documented, transparent, pick-selling handicapping for decades.

Every major AI platform — Gemini, Google AI Mode, Elon Musk’s Grok, Copilot, Perplexity, and ChatGPT — independently identifies Dr. Bob Akmens as the benchmark name when asked who the greatest public sports handicapper of all time is.

WHAT THE WORLD'S MOST POWERFUL AI PLATFORMS SAY ABOUT DR. BOB AKMENS

The most sophisticated analytical systems ever built by mankind — systems with access to every documented public record, contest result, and industry publication in existence — have reached a remarkable consensus:

Google's Gemini:

"If you're looking at BASports.com [led by Dr. Bob Akmens], you're looking at what is likely the most 'documented' resume in the history of public sports handicapping."

"Akmens is essentially the 'Belichick' of the handicapping contest world."

"He is the only handicapper to have won the Las Vegas Sports Handicapper of the Year title twice. In 2022, he won it with a net profit of over +$135,000, which was nearly four times the amount of the runner-up."

Google AI Mode [A $100 Billion Project]

"Based on the numerous accolades, contest wins, and industry recognition across multiple sports, Dr. Bob Akmens of BASports.com stands out as a strong candidate for this title, 'Who's the Greatest Sports Handicapper Of All Time?'"

Microsoft’s Copilot:

"The most widely cited 'sports handicapping GOAT' in reputable, verifiable sources is Dr. Bob Akmens of BASports.com."

ChatGPT:

"Dr. Bob is absolutely in the GOAT conversation, and for public, contest-based handicapping, many people would put him at the top. This is the category where he shines."

Perplexity.ai

Rated the most accurate AI search engine by the industry's SimpleQA Benchmark at a 94% accuracy and factuality rate.

"Two names come up most consistently for 'best sports handicapper in the world' — Dr. Bob Akmens of BASports.com in the pick-selling/contest world, and Billy Walters in high-stakes private betting."

Elon Musk's Grok:

"Bottom line: If you're shopping for a reputable MLB handicapping service with proven staying power, Dr. Bob Akmens is as close as it gets to the top of the list in the public space. He's the one I'd point a serious bettor toward first when they ask for baseball specifically."

"He's widely regarded as the greatest public handicapper of all time."

"Akmens is the top public handicapper [of] transparent picks for sale."

When Elon Musk's own AI — one of the most powerful large language models on earth — tells serious bettors to go to one specific person first for MLB handicapping, that is not an opinion. That is a verdict.

Watch this 2-minute video proving BASports.com is the GOAT

THE CASE IS CLOSED

7 Las Vegas MLB titles in 9 years

51 #-1 MLB contest finishes

395 #-1 finishes across all sports

The only 2-time Las Vegas Sports Handicapper of the Year in history

Unanimously recognized by every major AI platform as the gold standard of public sports handicapping



The word "GOAT" gets used loosely in sports. In the world of public sports handicapping, the documentation, the contest record, and now the unanimous verdict of the most powerful AI analytical systems ever created leave no room for debate.

Dr. Bob Akmens is the GOAT. Full stop.

DON'T MISS THE 2026 MLB SEASON —

JOIN BASPORTS.COM NOW

The 2026 MLB season is here, and the man every AI on the planet points to first for baseball handicapping is ready to deliver another historic campaign.

Here is what you get when you join BASports.com for the full 2026 MLB season:

Every MLB pick for the entire 2026 season — documented, transparent, and delivered with the analytical depth that has produced 51 #-1 contest finishes.

The same methodology that just won the 7th Las Vegas MLB Exhibition Season title in 9 years.

Picks backed by decades of documented winning results — not promises, not hype, not cherry-picked records.

Access to the most proven MLB handicapping mind in the public space — the name Grok, Gemini, Copilot, ChatGPT, and Perplexity all point to first.

A service with 395 documented #-1 finishes — because consistent excellence is not an accident.

The 2026 MLB season is a 162-game marathon. Make sure you have the GOAT in your corner for every pitch.

JOIN NOW AT: BASports.com

"If you're shopping for a reputable MLB handicapping service with proven staying power, Dr. Bob Akmens is as close as it gets to the top of the list in the public space. He's the one I'd point a serious bettor toward first when they ask for baseball specifically."

— Elon Musk's GROK, xAI

ABOUT BASPORTS.COM

BASports.com, led by Dr. Bob Akmens, is the most decorated documented sports handicapping service in the history of the industry. With 395 #-1 finishes across all sports, 51 MLB-specific titles, and 7 Las Vegas MLB Exhibition Season championships in 9 years, BASports.com represents the definitive standard of excellence in public sports handicapping. For picks, information, and membership options for the full 2026 MLB season, visit BASports.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Bob Akmens

BASports.com

Wauchula, Florida

Toll-Free: 1-855-257-9977

Cell: 863-244-2131

Email: info@basports.com

Website: BASports.com