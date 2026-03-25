Laminated Busbar Market: Epoxy Coatings Held 37%+ Share in 2025; Global Market to Surpass USD 1.33 Billion by 2031, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the laminated busbar market is estimated at USD 987.47 million in 2026 and is expected to grow to USD 1.33 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.18% between 2026 and 2031.

The global laminated busbar market growth is driven by the expansion of electric vehicles, renewable energy inverters, and high-density data center power backplanes, all of which need compact, efficient, and thermally optimized power distribution solutions. Copper continues to dominate performance-critical systems, while aluminum and hybrid designs gain traction in weight-sensitive applications. Advancements in wide-bandgap power modules and modular battery architecture are pushing innovation in laminated busbar designs. Despite raw material cost fluctuations, gains in manufacturing efficiency and the willingness of end users to invest in safer, space-saving, and high-reliability solutions support steady market growth.

Laminated Busbar Market Trends & Insights:

Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Growth Fuels Efficient Power Designs

Automakers are increasingly using laminated busbars to make battery packs smaller and improve heat management. Hybrid aluminum-copper designs and advanced welding techniques help reduce complexity while maintaining performance. New vehicle platforms demand flexible busbar shapes that adapt to changing cell types without compromising safety, encouraging broader supplier engagement.

“Adoption of laminated busbars reflects steady alignment with compact power distribution needs across electrification and industrial systems,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence. “The analysis draws on consistently validated datasets and cross-market checks, supporting a balanced, decision-relevant view of current demand patterns.”

Renewable Inverter Deployment Enhances Energy Systems

Solar and wind systems favor laminated busbars for efficient, low-inductance power conversion. Advanced semiconductor switches benefit from these designs, which improve efficiency and support flexible energy storage integration. Built-in sensors also help predict maintenance needs, reducing downtime.

Data Center Power Requirements Rise

High-density server racks rely on laminated busbars to minimize voltage drops and maintain stable power distribution. Compact modular solutions with effective cooling distinguish these busbars from traditional cabling.

Access the full Mordor Intelligence report for in-depth analysis of market trends, segment breakdowns, and key industry players in the laminated busbar sector: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/laminated-busbar-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Laminated Busbar Industry Segmentation Insights:

By Conducting Material

Copper

Aluminum

Hybrid (Cu-Al composite)

By Insulation Material

Epoxy Powder Coating

Polyvinyl Fluoride Film

Polyester

Heat-Resistant Fiber

Polyimide/Kapton

Others

By Busbar Configuration

Multi-layer (3 to 5 layers)

High-layer (More than 5 layers)

Flex/Thin busbars

By Voltage Rating

Low Voltage (Below 1 kV)

Medium Voltage (1 to 35 kV)

High Voltage (Above 35 kV)

By Application

Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

Renewable Energy (Solar, Wind, ESS)

Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure

Industrial Drives and Machinery

Rail and Mass Transit

Aerospace and eVTOL

By End-User

Power Utilities

Industrial OEMs

Transportation OEMs

Residential and Commercial Construction

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Access the Japanese Version of the Laminated Busbar Market Report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/laminated-busbar-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Regional Market Share by Region



North America Fueled by Data Centers and EV Programs

In North America, power upgrades in data centers and automotive electrification initiatives are key growth drivers. Battery programs and 48V rack conversions create recurring demand, while incentives encourage local manufacturing.

Europe Focused on Sustainability and Industrial Automation

Europe relies on environmental regulations and automation trends to sustain adoption. Wind-energy projects and factory panel retrofits use laminated busbars for compact, efficient designs, with suppliers emphasizing eco-friendly sourcing and recycling.

Laminated Busbar Companies:

Eaton Corporation plc

Rogers Corporation

Mersen SA

Methode Electronics Inc.

Amphenol Corporation

Molex LLC

Sun.King Power Electronics Group Ltd

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd

Storm Power Components

Segue Electronics Inc.

EMS Industrial & Service Company

Ryoden Kasei Co., Ltd

Shanghai Eagtop Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

Suzhou West Deane Machinery Inc.

Raychem RPG Private Limited

Zhejiang RHI Electric Co., Ltd

Electronic Systems Packaging LLC

Idealec SAS

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd

Schneider Electric SE

Littelfuse Inc.

Browse Competitive Landscape Details: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/laminated-busbar-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

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