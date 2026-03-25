HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25.3.2026 AT 13:15 EET

Transfer of Huhtamäki Oyj's own treasury shares

A total of 17,860 of Huhtamäki Oyj's own treasury shares have been transferred without consideration to the Company's key personnel participating in the Restricted Share Plan 2023–2025.

The directed issue is based on the authorization given by the Company's Annual General Meeting of 2025 and the subsequent decision by the Company's Board of Directors.

After the transfer, Huhtamäki Oyj holds a total of 2,774,215 own treasury shares (2.57% of all shares).

For further information, please contact:

Aino Kyytsönen, Interim SVP, Sustainability, Corporate Affairs and Legal, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7167

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 17 400 professionals operate in 35 countries and 106 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2025 Huhtamaki’s net sales totaled EUR 4.0 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at www.huhtamaki.com.