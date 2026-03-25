Global Industrial Chain Systems Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030 as Manufacturing Automation and Food Processing Drive Steady Growth

Boston, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial chains market was valued at $4.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $5.2 billion by the end of 2030, according to a new report from BCC Research. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2025 through 2030.

Industrial chain systems — encompassing roller chains, leaf chains, silent chains, gripper chains and specialty variants — are essential power transmission and material handling components across manufacturing, food processing, mining, construction and printing industries. Growing industrial automation and expanding manufacturing capacity in emerging economies are driving steady demand growth.

Key Market Findings

Market size : $4.1 billion in 2024, projected to reach $5.2 billion by 2030

: $4.1 billion in 2024, projected to reach $5.2 billion by 2030 Growth rate : 4.4% CAGR from 2025 to 2030

: 4.4% CAGR from 2025 to 2030 Leading region : Asia-Pacific accounted for 46.3% of the market in 2024, followed by North America and Europe

: Asia-Pacific accounted for 46.3% of the market in 2024, followed by North America and Europe Key segments by product type : Roller chains, leaf chains, silent chains, gripper chains and others

: Roller chains, leaf chains, silent chains, gripper chains and others Key end-use industries: Automotive and manufacturing, food processing, printing and packaging, mining and metals, construction

Market Drivers

The increasing automation of conventional industrial processes is the primary growth catalyst, as manufacturers invest in advanced machinery and automated production lines that rely on precision chain systems for power transmission and conveyance. The growing expansion of the manufacturing sector globally, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, is expanding the addressable market.

Demand for low-maintenance and maintenance-free chains is accelerating, driven by manufacturers seeking to reduce operational downtime and total cost of ownership. Growing investments in food processing units and increasing demand for industrial machines across emerging economies are creating additional growth vectors.

Technology and Competitive Landscape

Emerging technologies include advanced materials that improve chain strength and corrosion resistance, additive manufacturing techniques for customized components, and automation integration that enables smart chain systems with predictive maintenance capabilities.

The competitive landscape features established manufacturers including Regal Rexnord Corp., Renold Plc, Tsubakimoto Chain Co., Daido Kogyo Co. and Tube Investments of India Ltd., alongside a diverse ecosystem of regional and specialty chain manufacturers.

Investment Considerations

Market restraints include the increasing availability of counterfeit chains, which create quality and safety concerns, and a widening gap between supply and demand for industrial chains in certain segments. The impact of U.S. tariffs on imported chain components is also a factor for market participants to monitor.

About the Report

Industrial Chain Systems: Global Market (Report Code: MFG098A) provides comprehensive market analysis including segmentation by product type and end-use industry, regional analysis, competitive intelligence and ESG perspective. The report is available now from BCC Research.

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BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Any data extracted from this release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source.