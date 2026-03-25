Rekor Systems Appoints Marc Segal as Director of Rekor Command® to Drive Expansion in Key Growth Markets

COLUMBIA, Md, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR), ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a leader in developing and implementing cutting-edge roadway intelligence systems, announced today the appointment of Marc Segal as Technical Account Management Director of Rekor Command®, the Company's real-time traffic operations and incident management platform.

Based in Austin, Texas, Marc Segal is positioned at the center of one of the most active transportation innovation markets in the country. His operations base aligns closely with Rekor's expanding presence in Texas, and the Rekor Command® product has a statewide blanket purchase order with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), enabling TxDOT districts statewide to deploy Rekor Command.®

With a background as a former TxDOT employee and Yunex Senior Product Manager, Mr. Segal has extensive expertise in transportation systems, product leadership, and operational technology. At Rekor, he will lead the development and expansion of Rekor Command, focusing on delivering real-time operational intelligence to transportation agencies.

He joins Rekor's Command® leadership team, which includes Jeanus Ko, Director of Product, as Rekor continues expanding its platform, a key component of its roadway intelligence ecosystem.

Texas is one of the most significant markets in the country for transportation innovation, said Robert A. Berman, Chair and CEO of Rekor Systems. "Marc's presence in Austin and his experience in transportation technology will help us speed up the adoption of Rekor Command®, enhance our engagement with state and local agencies, and build on the momentum we're witnessing across the region."

Rekor Command® lets agencies combine data from multiple sources, such as traffic sensors, video feeds, incident reports, and roadway intelligence systems, into a single operational platform. The system allows for faster incident detection, improved coordination across jurisdictions, and more effective management of congestion and roadway events.

I am excited to join Rekor and help develop the next generation of real-time traffic operations platforms," said Marc Segal. "With Rekor's solid foundation, including its work with TxDOT, we have a clear chance to expand Command's impact by providing actionable intelligence that enhances both safety and mobility outcomes.

Berman concluded, "Moving Rekor's Command's® engineering and product operations from Israel to the U.S. has already paid off. The shift has led to faster product updates, better customer service, and improved teamwork. By centralizing operations in the U.S., the Company has reduced costs, increased agility, and improved compliance with domestic data and technology regulations. Crucially, the move also protects Rekor's core technology from disruptions or risks arising from the ongoing war in the Middle East.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and other advanced technologies. Our solutions provide actionable insights to government agencies and businesses in a secure, collaborative, privacy-protected environment that drives the world to be safer and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Threads, and Facebook.

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Rekor Systems, Inc.

Charles Degliomini

ir@rekor.ai



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Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Rekor Systems, Inc.

Charles Degliomini

ir@rekor.ai