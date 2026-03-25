Creative Realities Appoints Jackie Walker as CXO to Lead Experience Strategy and Next Generation SaaS Platform Vision

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (“Creative Realities,” “CRI,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CREX), a leading provider of digital signage, media and AdTech solutions, today announced that it has hired Jackie Walker as Chief Experience Officer (“CXO”) effective March 30, 2026. Ms. Walker is a veteran digital transformation leader with more than 15 years of experience designing, operating, and scaling enterprise digital platforms at the intersection of customer experience, product vision, and commercial outcomes. Her appointment marks a pivotal shift for Creative Realities as the Company transitions into a software-first platform business powered by data, analytics, and AI.

Ms. Walker joins CRI with unparalleled domain expertise in high-growth verticals, including In-Store Retail Media Networks and Quick Serve Restaurant (QSR) digital merchandising. She brings a rare combination of technical execution and executive-level advisory, having authored the digital menu board and drive-thru strategies for seven of the ten largest restaurant brands, and two of the largest in-store Retail Media Networks in the US. Her career has been defined by moving digital signage beyond simple displays into sophisticated software and monetization systems, balancing human-centric design with robust system engineering.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jackie Walker as our new Chief Experience Officer,” said Rick Mills, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As we advance our software solutions to better serve the enterprise market, Jackie’s expertise will be the catalyst for our next era of growth. She possesses a unique ability to bridge the gap between complex engineering and the strategic needs of the world’s largest brands. Jackie will bring a fresh perspective and a depth of experience in connecting digital and physical worlds that represents a significant evolution for our industry. Her focus on driving business outcomes for our clients will ensure Creative Realities defines the next chapter of in-store digital engagement.”

Jackie Walker

Ms. Walker joins Creative Realities following a distinguished 16-year tenure at Publicis Sapient, where she served as the Retail Experience Strategy Lead (North America) and Global Lead for Connected Spaces. A recognized authority at the intersection of physical and digital commerce, her work is defining the standard for modern in-store engagement. Her thought leadership on in-store retail media, AI-driven merchandising, and loyalty integration has been featured across a wide array of industry forums and executive summits. She brings to CRI a deep technical and market-facing background in enterprise omni-channel product strategy and a career-long commitment to driving ROI through customer-centric experience design. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Bowdoin College.

Jackie can be reached at jackie.walker@cri.com.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities designs, develops and deploys digital signage-based experiences for enterprise-level networks utilizing its Clarity™, ReflectView™, and iShowroom™ Content Management System (CMS) platforms. The Company is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to retail, automotive, digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, foodservice/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. In addition, the Company assists clients in utilizing place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. This includes the design, deployment, and day to day management of Retail Media Networks to monetize on-premise foot traffic utilizing its AdLogic™ and AdLogic CPM+™ programmatic advertising platforms.

Contacts

Media: Idea Grove

creativerealities@ideagrove.com

Investor Relations: Chris Witty

cwitty@darrowir.com

646-438-9385

ir@cri.com