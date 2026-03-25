Global Publishing Leaders Join Forces As Simon & Schuster Becomes Worldwide Distributor For Advantage | The Authority Company Authors

New York, New York, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simon & Schuster, a global leader in general interest publishing, has entered into a distribution agreement with Advantage | The Authority Company, the largest global hybrid business book publisher and leading authority-builder for CEOs, Entrepreneurs, and business leaders.

Under the agreement, Simon & Schuster will handle worldwide sales and distribution for the core imprints at Advantage | The Authority Company beginning March 25, 2026.

Advantage | The Authority Company is a partner for top business leaders who focus on activating and elevating their authority through done-for-you book publishing and ongoing authority-building services beyond the book launch. Simon & Schuster offers a wide range of services to independent publishers such as Advantage | The Authority Company and welcomes their client publishers to bring their passion for their books to the sales process as an active participant. With a comprehensive infrastructure, Simon & Schuster maximizes global sales to a degree that is unrivaled in the industry.

Adam Witty, founder and CEO of Advantage | The Authority Company says the agreement with Simon & Schuster aligns with his company’s growth strategy of leveraging a larger distribution platform for its authors, providing them with greater visibility and growth opportunities. It’s Advantage’s biggest move yet in expanding its footprint as the largest global hybrid business book publisher.

“As the leading authority-builder, we bring our authors’ messages to the world through their books and thought leadership,” Witty said. “This is a huge step in that process. Simon & Schuster’s globally-known and powerful distribution service will greatly enhance our delivery while helping our CEOs, entrepreneurs, and business leaders reach the widest possible audience.”

About Advantage | The Authority Company

Advantage | The Authority Company provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their Authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition. Those services include book publishing under six primary imprints – Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, Advantage Books, Rethink Press, and Rethink Books – in addition to public relations, podcasting, personal brand websites, content creation, brand strategy, and more. Since the company’s founding in 2005, Advantage has helped thousands of clients enhance their Authority and their personal brands through its publishing and brand-building services. Advantage Media operates offices in both Charleston, S.C. and London.

About Simon & Schuster

Simon & Schuster is dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for readers of all ages, and in all printed, digital and audio formats. Its distinguished roster of authors includes many of the world’s most popular and widely recognized writers, and winners of the most prestigious literary honors and awards. It is home to numerous well-known imprints and divisions such as Simon & Schuster, Scribner, Atria Books, Gallery Books, Adams Media, Avid Reader Press, Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing, Simon & Schuster Audio, and international companies in Australia, Canada, India, the United Kingdom, and VBK in the Netherlands and Belgium. It proudly brings the works of its authors to readers in more than 200 countries and territories. For more information visit our website at www.simonandschuster.com

Advantage | The Authority Company Media Contact:

Miguel Casellas-Gil

mcasellas-gil@theauthoritycompany.com

Simon & Schuster Media Contact:

Susannah Lawrence

susannah.lawrence@simonandschuster.com

Contact Info



Miguel A. Casellas-Gil

mcasellas-gil@theauthoritycompany.com

+1 813-395-9362