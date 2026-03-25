Long Duration Energy Storage Market to Worth $17.22 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Duration Energy Storage Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Long Duration Energy Storage Market Size was valued at USD 4.82 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 17.22 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.58% during 2026-2035.”

Market Growth is Driven by Growing Renewable Energy Integration Globally

The increasing use of renewable energy sources, mostly solar and wind, is driving the need for long-duration energy storage (LDES). Because renewable energy is intermittent, we can only guarantee grid stability and a steady supply of electricity by storing energy over extended periods of time. Due to their capacity to capture and subsequently distribute renewable power when generation is low or demand is high, load duration energy storage (LDES), such as flow batteries, compressed air energy storage, and thermal storage, is gaining popularity among utilities and grid operators.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Sumitomo Electric Industries

ESS Tech

Eos Energy Enterprises

Invinity Energy

SystemsEnergy Vault

MAN Energy Solution

Highview Power

Primus Power

CMBlu Energy

Malta Inc.

RheEnergise

QuantumScape Battery

Form Energy

SFW

GKN Hydrogen

Alsym Energy

Ambri Inc.

VFlowTech

VoltStorage

MGA Thermal

Long Duration Energy Storage Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 4.82 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 17.22 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.58% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology (Mechanical Storage, Thermal Storage, Electrochemical Storage and Chemical Storage)

• By Duration(8 to 24 Hours, 24 to 36 Hours and >36 Hours),

• By Capacity(Up to 50 MW, 50–100 MW, >100 MW)

• By Application(Grid Management, Power Backup, Renewable Energy Integration and Off Grid & Micro Grid System)

• By End User(Residential & Commercial, Transportation & Mobility, Utilities and Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

In 2025, the electrochemical storage retains the largest share of 59.88% as the proven technology is already deployed in grid-scale applications and battery-based systems such as lithium-ion and flow batteries are in widespread use. Chemical storage is predicted to become the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 14.26%, due to the rising demand of hydrogen-based energy storage and power-to-gas technologies.

By Duration

8 to 24 hours segment holds the largest share of 48.60% in 2025 in comparison to the other duration types as they are suited for daily grid balancing, renewable energy smoothing, and peak load management. Due to the increasing need for multi-day energy systems to provide storage for extended renewable intermittency and grid disruptions caused by severe weather, the >36 hours segment will have the fastest growing segment in the market at a CAGR of 15.18% globally.

By Capacity

up to 50 MW capacity segment continues to dominate, gaining the highest share of 46.75% in 2025, owing to the fact that majority of the long duration storage projects are being deployed on small-to-medium grid scale for localized grid support. It is expected that the >100 MW segment will expand at the highest CAGR of 14.87%, owing to the increase in investments in largescale grid infrastructure projects coupled with utility scale renewable energy developments.

By Application

In 2025, the grid management remained the largest application segment holding a share of 37.40% as long duration energy storage is essential for frequency regulation, peak shaving and overall grid stability. The fastest-growing application is renewable energy integration, growing at a CAGR of 15.42%, due to the increased demand for solar and wind installations globally.

By End User

The most prominent share, which is 52.15% of the overall market as the utilities are essentially responsible for the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The transportation & mobility segment is projected to be the fastest-growing at a CAGR of 13.96%, as the long duration storage playing an increasing role in a charging network and energy management system.

Regional Insights:

With 44% of the worldwide revenue share, Asia-Pacific dominated the long-duration energy storage market in 2025. This leadership is being driven by the region's expanding infrastructure supporting renewable energy, rapid industrialization, and strong government support for clean energy development.

With a CAGR of 15.35% through 2026–2035, North America is anticipated to expand the Long Duration Energy Storage Market at the quickest rate due to the region's strong clean energy targets, growing interest in grid modernization, and growing capacity for renewable energy.

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Recent Developments:

In Oct 2024 , Sumitomo Electric Industries expanded deployment of its vanadium redox flow battery systems for utility-scale renewable integration projects, strengthening grid resilience and enabling long-duration energy storage for renewable-heavy power networks.

, Sumitomo Electric Industries expanded deployment of its vanadium redox flow battery systems for utility-scale renewable integration projects, strengthening grid resilience and enabling long-duration energy storage for renewable-heavy power networks. In Sept 2024, ESS Tech announced new deployments of its Energy Warehouse™ iron flow battery systems for utility and renewable energy projects, expanding long-duration energy storage capabilities to support grid decarbonization and reliability.

Exclusive Sections of the Long Duration Energy Storage Market Report (The USPs):

ENERGY STORAGE CAPABILITY & TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand storage duration capabilities across LDES technologies, along with efficiency levels and adoption of advanced storage chemistries.

– helps you understand storage duration capabilities across LDES technologies, along with efficiency levels and adoption of advanced storage chemistries. PERFORMANCE & RELIABILITY BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate system lifecycle, capacity retention, and overall contribution to grid stability and reliability over long-term operation.

– helps you evaluate system lifecycle, capacity retention, and overall contribution to grid stability and reliability over long-term operation. MANUFACTURING & SCALE-UP METRICS – helps you assess production expansion, capacity utilization, and the industry’s readiness to meet growing demand for grid-scale storage solutions.

– helps you assess production expansion, capacity utilization, and the industry’s readiness to meet growing demand for grid-scale storage solutions. SUPPLY CHAIN & DEPLOYMENT EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify lead times, material dependencies, and potential bottlenecks affecting project execution and technology rollout.

– helps you identify lead times, material dependencies, and potential bottlenecks affecting project execution and technology rollout. COST & EFFICIENCY DYNAMICS – helps you analyze the relationship between performance efficiency, storage duration, and cost optimization across different long duration energy storage technologies.

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