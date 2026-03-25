Fredonia Mining Inc. Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services and Enters Into Investor Relations and Capital Markets Advisory Agreement

TORONTO, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fredonia Mining Inc. (“Fredonia” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into engagements for market making services and investor relations and capital markets advisory services with dedicated and experienced professionals to enhance and maximize its capital markets presence as it advances exploration at its El Dorado-Monserrat gold/silver project in Santa Cruz, Argentina.

Market Making Services

On March 24, 2026, Fredonia engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. (“ICP”) to provide automated market making services to the Company, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium®, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and other applicable legislation. The Company will pay ICP a monthly fee of $7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of March 24th, 2026, and is for an initial term of four months (the “Initial Term”) and will be automatically renewed for subsequent one month terms (each such month, an “Additional Term”) unless either party provides at least 30 days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm’s length party to the Company. ICP’s market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply of and demand for the Company’s shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company’s shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

The agreement with ICP remains subject to TSXV approval.

Investor Relations Advisory Agreement

Also on March 24, 2026, the Company engaged TLG Growth Capital Corp. (“TLG”) and Outcrop Mining Capital Corp. (“Outcrop”, and together with TLG, the “Advisors”) to act as investor relations and capital markets strategy advisors for a six-month term, unless earlier terminated on thirty days notice in accordance with the terms of the associated consulting agreement. The principals of TLG and Outcrop are, respectively, Messrs. John Rathwell and Keith Gilday. Each of the Advisors and their principals are at arm’s length to the Company and based in Toronto, Canada.

The Company expects it will benefit from the Advisors’ significant investor relations and capital markets expertise as it develops and executes its capital markets strategy and activities. The Advisors’ activities under the engagement may include, without limitation, liaising with and assisting in the presentation of information to investors, analysts and other financial intermediaries and members of the investment community on behalf of the Company, as well as such other investor relations and marketing services as the Company may direct.

Pursuant to the agreement, each of TLG and Outcrop will be paid a monthly retainer of $5,000 per month (for a total of $10,000 per month), plus applicable taxes, during the period in which the Advisors are engaged. The Company will pay such retainers from cash on hand. The Company has also granted 200,000 common share purchase options to each of TLG and Outcrop (for a total of 400,000 options) pursuant to the Company’s incentive stock option plan and in accordance with TSXV policies. The options are exercisable for a period of two years at a price of $0.475 per share and vest in four equal tranches of 25% of the total grant every three months over a period of twelve months. The agreement with the Advisors also remains subject to TSXV approval.

About ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium®, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Fredonia

Fredonia holds gold and silver license areas totaling approximately 18,300 ha. in the prolific Deseado Massif geological region in the Province of Santa Cruz, Argentina, including its flagship advanced El Dorado-Monserrat project (approx. 6,200 ha.) located close to AngloGold Ashanti’s 200,000 oz./yr Au-Ag Cerro Vanguardia mine, the El Aguila project (approx. 9,100 ha.), and the Petrificados project (approx. 3,000 ha).

For further information: Please visit the Company’s website at www.fredoniamanagement.com or contact: Estanislao Auriemma, Chief Executive Officer, Direct +54 91 149 980 623, Email: estanislao.auriemma@gmail.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about market making and investor relations advisory engagements, the expected benefits of such relationships, including anticipated increased investor awareness and improving balance in the supply and demand for the Company’s securities on TSXV, the Company’s growth strategy and business development plans, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals for the engagements described herein, including approval of the TSXV, and any other information herein that is not a historical fact, may be “forward-looking information”. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “interpreted”, “management’s view”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, volatility in the trading price of the Common Shares, risks relating to the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals, the global economic climate, new and ongoing wars, metal prices, and dilution. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot guarantee shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward looking information. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.