Canine Companions Experts Share How Puppies Become Life-Changing Service Dogs on YourUpdateTV: National Puppy Day: Meet the Next Generation of Service Dogs Live on Puppy Cam

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This National Puppy Day, Canine Companions celebrated in a big and adorable way with the launch of its #PuppyNation Puppy Cam, giving viewers a live look at the next generation of service dogs. As part of a satellite media tour conducted in partnership with D S Simon Media, Canine Companions puppy program experts James Dern, Director of the Puppy Program, and Marissa Radick, Training Manager, shared how these playful pups are on a path to become life-changing partners.

Beginning March 23, viewers around the world can livestream a litter of 7-week-old Labrador/Golden Retriever cross puppies as they play, snuggle and explore in real time. The #PuppyNation Puppy Cam streams daily through March 27, delivering more than 12 hours of heartwarming moments each day while highlighting the early stages of a journey that will ultimately transform lives.

While the puppies may be small now, they have an important future ahead. Over the next two years, they will be raised by dedicated volunteer puppy raisers before entering advanced professional training. Canine Companions service dogs are trained to perform more than 45 specialized tasks, from retrieving dropped items and opening doors to providing calming support and alerting their handlers to important sounds.

During the interviews, experts emphasized the growing global shortage of service dogs, noting that less than 1% of people with a disability have a service dog and demand is increasing. Through #PuppyNation week, Canine Companions is raising awareness and inviting people across America to get involved by volunteering as puppy raisers, sponsoring a puppy or supporting the mission.

The #PuppyNation initiative also serves as a celebration of puppies with a purpose, connecting viewers to the meaningful impact service dogs have on people with disabilities. From their first playful weeks to their eventual placement with a handler, each puppy represents a journey of dedication, training and life-changing support.

For more information, to watch the Puppy Cam or to learn how to get involved, visit canine.org/puppynation.

About Canine Companions:

National nonprofit Canine Companions is celebrating 50 years of empowering people with disabilities to live with greater independence — and it all started with a service dog named Abdul. Canine Companions invented the concept of the modern service dog in 1975 and has since placed more than 8,600 expertly trained dogs at no cost to clients, entirely supported by donations. Today, as America’s first and largest provider of service dogs, Canine Companions leverages eight locations across the country to serve adults, children and veterans with disabilities as well as professionals working in health care, law enforcement and educational settings in all 50 states. Donate and learn more at canine.org

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Canine Companions.

Media Contact:

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f760cd05-eab4-4bbc-8440-00616b1f2c40